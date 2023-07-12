The Kansas City Chiefs are riding high on another big victory. The Chiefs earned the coveted Best Team award during the 2023 ESPY Awards on Wednesday, and couldn't help but feel motivated by the honor.

After accepting the award at the close of Wednesday's show, teammates Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes, Chris Jones and Isiah Pacheco spoke with ET backstage at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, and shared their feelings about the award.

"Honestly, it makes you want to go and be the Team of the Year next year, man," Kelce said. "We have so much fun in Kansas City if you, if you haven't noticed us just enjoying each other's company right here."

"[But] it's such a blessing though," Kelce added with a beaming smile.

The Chiefs earned the Best Team award for their memorable come-from-behind victory against the Philadelphia Eagles during Super Bowl LVII in February. Now, the question is, do the star players like having the proverbial target on their back going into the next season.

"I kind of do, yeah," Mahomes -- who lead the team to glory and was named MVP for his efforts -- admitted. "We've been good for a while now, and I think that comes with the brotherhood that we built."

"We like having the target on our back," Mahomes added. "I think we just like going out there and winning together."

