Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Stun at UNICEF Event in Italy

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom got all dressed up on Saturday night. The couple were a picture-perfect pair at the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF event at La Certosa di San Giacomo in Capri, Italy.

Bloom, 44, looked sharp in a suit, while Perry, 36, stunned in a vintage Pierre Cardin gown. The singer also underwent an outfit change during the night, as she performed for the star-studded crowd, which included Heidi Klum, Olivia Culpo, Emily Ratajkowski and Vanessa Hudgens.

Perry's second look was all sparkle. The American Idol judge wore a gold sequin dress with an attached cape.

The mom of one shared more BTS looks at her ensembles for the evening on Instagram. "Ty @luisaviaroma & of course my friends @unicefitalia ♥️," she captioned her post.

Perry and Bloom have been longtime supporters of UNICEF, and even allowed the organization to share the news of their daughter Daisy's birth last August.

Since then, Perry has gushed about motherhood, including in conversations with Bloom's ex, Miranda Kerr. The women even spent "Wellness Wednesday" together last month.

Kerr shares a 10-year-old son, Flynn, with Bloom, as well as two sons -- Hart, 3, and Myles, 1 -- with her husband, Snap Inc. CEO Evan Spiegel. Perry and Bloom's daughter Daisy, meanwhile, is about to turn 1.

