Katy Perry was a guest on Good Morning America on Wednesday, where she joined meteorologist Ginger Zee to help forecast the weather.

"This is dangerous," exclaimed Perry, who was rocking a bright purple ensemble. "Hi everyone, it's Katy Perry and this over here, the uhh, East, is really hot! And then it gets really cold up there, by like, where Canada is."

"Does this show play in Canada?" she added. "Great!"

Of course, it wouldn't be fair if Perry was the only one put to the test. At one point, Zee was challenged on her knowledge of the pop star's hits. Watch below to see how she did:

It's an exciting time for Perry, who got engaged to Orlando Bloom on Valentine's Day. The actor proposed with a stunning, one-of-a-kind ring, which he picked out himself to match her personality.

Following the exciting news, a source told ET that Perry and Bloom are completely "over the moon" right now.

"Katy and Orlando have been looking forward to this day for a very long time and they are over the moon to embark on their lifetime commitment," the source said. "They talked about an engagement even before their breakup in 2017 but Katy wasn't ready. She just wasn't ready at first but soon after some time away, she knew Orlando was the right man for her life."

"They have been very hush, hush about it but have known for a very long time they wanted to be engaged,” the source added. "They have been preparing for this."

Hear more in the video below.

