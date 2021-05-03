Katy Perry loves a pointy ear! The 36-year-old musician went all-out once again for American Idol's Disney Night, sharing a video from the makeup chair as she transformed into Tinkerbell.

Perry didn't just rock the green dress and fairy wings, she also dyed her eyebrows blonde and gave herself some pointy fairy ears.

The look reminded her of another famous character with pointy ears -- Legolas from Lord of the Rings, who was famously played by Perry's fiancé, Orlando Bloom, in the films.

TINK fast - halfway through the Top 10 of #AmericanIdol. Tune in to @ABCNetwork if you believe in fairies as much as I believe in this group #clapclap ✨ pic.twitter.com/TNmYZCRTLv — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 3, 2021

"Legolas’s gf flyin in hot with a pouch full of pixie dust to throw on anyone who doesn’t believe we have the best top 10 in @americanidol history #disneynight ok," Perry captioned a clip of the ear being added on.

legolas’s gf flyin in hot with a pouch full of pixie dust to throw on anyone who doesn’t believe we have the best top 10 in @americanidol history #disneynight ok ✨ LIVE AT 5PST/8EST COAST 2 COAST LEZ GO✨ pic.twitter.com/mz4l6zhvdU — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 2, 2021

katy perry is the highest paid tv judge for a reason pic.twitter.com/oHQSI6Y0wj — lavinia (@microwavenugget) May 3, 2021

Perry is known for trying out some festive looks for Disney Night on the music competition show. In the past, she's dressed up as Snow White, Dumbo and Ursula.

