Katy Perry loves a pointy ear! The 36-year-old musician went all-out once again for American Idol's Disney Night, sharing a video from the makeup chair as she transformed into Tinkerbell.

Perry didn't just rock the green dress and fairy wings, she also dyed her eyebrows blonde and gave herself some pointy fairy ears.

The look reminded her of another famous character with pointy ears -- Legolas from Lord of the Rings, who was famously played by Perry's fiancé, Orlando Bloom, in the films.

TINK fast - halfway through the Top 10 of #AmericanIdol. Tune in to @ABCNetwork if you believe in fairies as much as I believe in this group #clapclap ✨ pic.twitter.com/TNmYZCRTLv — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 3, 2021

"Legolas’s gf flyin in hot with a pouch full of pixie dust to throw on anyone who doesn’t believe we have the best top 10 in @americanidol history #disneynight ok," Perry captioned a clip of the ear being added on.

legolas’s gf flyin in hot with a pouch full of pixie dust to throw on anyone who doesn’t believe we have the best top 10 in @americanidol history #disneynight ok ✨ LIVE AT 5PST/8EST COAST 2 COAST LEZ GO✨ pic.twitter.com/mz4l6zhvdU — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 2, 2021

ET's Lauren Zima spoke with Perry -- as well as her fellow Idol judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan -- and opened up about why she chose to be the iconic fairy for Disney Night.

"I just feel like everybody needs to believe in a bit more magic these days, we need a little bit more fairy dust," Perry shared. "We've been in isolation, we need our imagination to come alive."

"And I wanted to borrow Legolas's ears," she added with a laugh.

After her original post showing her costume, Bloom commented with a string of fire emojis, and Perry joked that she was definitely going to "bring it home" just for him.

Her fun Tinkerbell magic definitely had an impact on her and Bloom's baby girl, Daisy, who Perry said watched her on Idol for the first time on Sunday and loved the outfit.

"My sister sent me a video of her watching the show, I think that's the first time she watched the show and she was like glued to seeing her mom," Perry shared. "These wings will be handed down and she will wear them at some point. I got that video like right after the show started and I was like, 'Awww, my heart!"

Perry is known for trying out some festive looks for Disney Night on the music competition show. In the past, she's dressed up as Snow White, Dumbo and Ursula.

katy perry is the highest paid tv judge for a reason pic.twitter.com/oHQSI6Y0wj — lavinia (@microwavenugget) May 3, 2021

Perry also coyly hinted at her rumored Las Vegas residency, and said there will soon be news on that front and she's "going to announce it very soon."

When asked about the possibility of performing live in Las Vegas again after more than a year of cancelled shows and closed venues due to the pandemic, Perry said, "Oh, it would be really nice to perform anywhere! Especially in Vegas! I'd like to perform outside of my room, even. I'll even go back to the Farmer's Market!"

American Idol airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

