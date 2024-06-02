Katy Perry is joining in on the trolling of Harrison Butker and celebrating Pride Month at the same time.

Over the weekend, the "Roar" singer released a response to the Kansas City Chiefs player's controversial commencement speech at Benedictine College in May, in which he took aim at what he called "dangerous gender ideologies," seemingly referencing Pride Month, and attacking "diabolical lies" he claimed have been told to women about finding happiness in careers over their families.

Perry, an outspoken advocate for LGBTQ+ and women's rights, fired back by cutting down Butker's speech to only include positive things and to rearrange his words in order to celebrate women's accomplishments and June's Pride Month -- which has been celebrated since 1969.

"For the ladies present today, congratulations on an amazing accomplishment. You should be proud of all that you have achieved to this point in your young lives," Perry's edited version begins.

"How many of you are sitting here now about to cross this stage and are thinking about all the promotions and titles you are going to get in your career?" the video continues, skipping over Butker's line about women being told "diabolical lies."

Perry's version continues, "I would venture to guess the women here today are going to lead successful careers in the world" as opposed to "I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world."

"fixed this for my girls, my graduates, and my gays — you can do anything, congratulations and happy pride 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ 🧡," Perry wrote in the caption of the video, which has received 140,000 likes. The former American Idol judge turned off comments on the post.

In his actual speech, Butker went on to address his wife, Isabelle, who he says has experienced a much more fulfilling life after embracing "one of the most important titles of all: homemaker," telling those in attendance that her "dream of having a career might not have come true" but she was happier for it.

"I can say all this to you because I've seen it first hand. How much happier someone can be supporting women and not saying that the majority of you are excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world," the video continues.

Katy Perry poked fun at Harrison Butker's Benedictine College commencement speech over the weekend - Getty

Perry -- clearly peeved with the speech -- concluded her version by celebrating progressive ideals and having Butker wish her 206 million Instagram followers a happy Pride Month.

"The road ahead is bright. Things are changing, society is shifting, and people young and old are embracing diversity, equity and inclusion. With that said, I want to say happy Pride Month to all of you and congratulations class of 2024," the edited version of the speech concludes.

The singer certainly isn't the first big name to respond to Butker's comments. In the weeks since his remarks became public, everyone from NFL officials to his Kansas City Chiefs teammates and actors like Patricia Heaton -- who lent her support to Butker -- have weighed in.

Most recently (and possibly most notably), Jason and Travis Kelce addressed the situation when the conversation turned to Butker during an episode of their New Heights podcast. Travis, 34, said that while Butker is a cherished teammate, they certainly don't agree on politics.

"When it comes down to his views and what he said at the [Benedictine College] commencement speech, you know, those are his [views]. I can't say I agree with the majority of it -- or just about any of it-- outside of just him loving his family or his kids. I don’t think I should judge him by his views, especially his religious views of how he goes about life," the Kansas City Chiefs tight end said.

Harrison Butker in a photo from his commencement address at Benedictine College - ET

As for Perry -- who just left American Idol in May but expressed interest in a potential return down the line -- she is currently finding major happiness in her career as she appears to be teasing new music after years away and a massive Las Vegas residency.

In May, the "Dark Horse" singer rebranded her Instagram to TikTok pages, as well as her Spotify channel's profile (featuring an orange background with bubbles) and even her own website, which many KatyCats took to mean new songs are coming. The theming features futuristic "KP" initials glossed in chrome over an orange background.

"KATY PERRY IS COMING," one X user wrote.

Another added, "omg she is comingggg KATY PERRY IS COMING," followed by a GIF of Kermit the Frog losing his mind.

Perry has yet to publicly confirm the predictions, but it's safe to say everyone is crossing their fingers.

