Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes defended his teammate, kicker Harrison Butker, describing him as a "great person" despite the backlash Butker received following controversial remarks made during a graduation speech.

Mahomes emphasized his support for Butker's character while distancing himself from the content of Butker's comments.

"I know Harrison. I’ve known Harrison for seven years and I judge him by the character that he shows every single day and that’s a good person," the three-time Super Bowl champion told reporters on Wednesday in Kansas City. "That's someone who cares about the people around him, cares about his family, and wants to make a good impact on society."

The 28-year-old highlighted the diversity of perspectives within an NFL team, noting the importance of respecting differing opinions.

"When you're in the locker room, there's a lot of people from a lot of different areas of life," Mahomes said. “There’s certain things that he said I don’t necessarily agree with but I understand the person that he is and he’s trying to do whatever he can to lead people in the right direction."

"And that might not be the same values I have," he added. "But at the same time, I’m going to judge him by the character that he shows every single day and that’s a great person."

Butker has faced intense criticism for his speech earlier this month to Benedictine College's graduates, a Catholic liberal arts school in Atchison, Kansas.

In his speech, Butker -- the kicker for the Kansas City Chiefs -- criticized President Joe Biden and various other politicized topics, saying, "The bad policies and poor leadership have negatively impacted major life issues. Things like abortion, IVF, surrogacy, euthanasia, as well as a growing support for the degenerate cultural values and media all stem from pervasiveness of disorder."

He also took aim at what he called "dangerous gender ideologies," adding in an apparent criticism of Pride month. But the most talked about part of Butker's speech was when he addressed the female graduates of the Benedictine Class of 2024.

"I think it is you, the women, who have had the most diabolical lies told to you," he said. "How many of you are sitting here now about to cross this stage and are thinking about all the promotions and titles you are going to get in your career? Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world. I can tell you that my beautiful wife, Isabelle, would be the first to say that her life truly started when she began living her vocation as a wife and as a mother."

The kicker from Decatur, Georgia, also quoted from Taylor Swift's song "Bejeweled" while addressing the graduates.

"As my teammate's girlfriend says, 'familiarity breeds contempt,'" Butker said, referencing Travis Kelce.

While the Chiefs declined to comment on Butker's commencement address, former Kansas City commissioner Justice Horn slammed the address on social media.

"Harrison Butker doesn't represent Kansas City nor has he ever. Kansas City has always been a place that welcomes, affirms, and embraces our LGBTQ+ community members," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

In their response, the Benedictine nuns said, "Our community has taught young women and men not just how to be 'homemakers' in a limited sense, but rather how to make a Gospel-centered, compassionate home within themselves where they can welcome others as Christ, empowering them to be the best versions of themselves. We reject a narrow definition of what it means to be Catholic. We are faithful members of the Catholic Church who embrace and promote the values of the Gospel, St. Benedict, and Vatican II and the teachings of Pope Francis."

"We want to be known as an inclusive, welcoming community, embracing Benedictine values that have endured for more than 1500 years and have spread through every continent and nation. We believe those values are the core of Benedictine College," they continued. "We thank all who are supportive of our Mount community and the values we hold. With St. Benedict, we pray, 'Let us prefer nothing whatever to Christ, and may he lead us all together to life everlasting.'"

The NFL shared a statement via Jonathan Beane, the league's senior vice president and chief diversity and inclusion officer.

"Harrison Butker gave a speech in his personal capacity," Beane told ET in a statement. "His views are not those of the NFL as an organization. The NFL is steadfast in our commitment to inclusion, which only makes our league stronger."

