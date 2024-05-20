Katy Perry has said goodbye to American Idol… for now. The 39-year-old pop star ended her seven-year reign on the hit music competition show on Sunday, saying her goodbyes in a tear-filled episode.

Perry caught up with ET's Denny Directo on the red carpet after the live show where Abi Carter was crowned the season 22 winner.

"I'm a little tired because I've been crying all night, but I just so proud, so happy," Perry told ET. "It feels like a cherry on top that Abi got to win just because it's been a while since, you know, a while since a female won."

Noting that Abi was her "pick from the beginning," Perry said that the win was "my present from the universe."

Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, Abi Carter, and Lionel Richie on the season 22 finale of American Idol. - Disney/Eric McCandless

As for the reaction to her own exit, Perry joked, "Well, everybody's sad. I'm like, it's not like I'm dying! I'm just going to see you on tour."

The musician is leaving the show to focus on her music, specifically the teased KP6. However, she's not opposed to returning to the hit show.

"Keep that seat hot. I mean, who knows," she teased. "I loved everything I got to experience and learn."

Perry said the Idol experience left her feeling "really close to my country."

"I believe in humanity. I believe in the American Dream," she added. "I think this show, it's like one of the last standing examples of a united front, American Dream, people coming from all places, all different beliefs, coming together."

Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie on the season 22 finale of American Idol. - Disney/Eric McCandless

One of the hardest parts for Perry will be saying goodbye to her fellow judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan. Perry admitted that Richie simply telling her that he'd miss her was the first thing to set her off.

"That's the first time I lost it," she said. "But then I ordered pizza during the show and that helped."

Perry also found a way to honor her time on the show through fashion, surprising the audience and viewers with an epic performance that included lifting her into the air and showcasing a personalized skirt.

"I thought a good way to honor my time here would be to put the top 24 of each season on my skirt so they were all there," she shared. "It was a fun surprise because I was raising up and you just saw more and more contestants."

Katy Perry performs on the season 22 finale of American Idol. - Disney/Eric McCandless

As for her hopes on who will replace her on the judges' panel, Perry didn't have a specific name in mind, but she did have some thoughts on the qualities the person should possess.

"I hope it's someone fearless. I hope it's someone that doesn't mince their words, maybe someone a little polarizing just like myself," Perry said. "There's a lot of people that's like, 'She's awful! She should go!' And there's a lot of people that are like, 'She speaks her mind! She's authentic!' Whatever, you can't win 'em all. I think it's actually better not to win 'em all because that means you actually have a point of view."

And though she's known for speaking her mind, Perry wasn't spilling the beans on the highly anticipated KP6 or the potential album's first single.

"You'll have to see. You'll have to wait and see!" she quipped.

Katy Perry on the red carpet after the season 22 finale of American Idol. - Disney/Eric McCandless

And while there was plenty of celebrating and a few cocktails, Perry shared that she had very normal post-show plans.

"At the end of the night I'm gonna go home and pack my daughter's lunch," she said of 3-year-old Daisy Dove, whom she shares with Orlando Bloom.

