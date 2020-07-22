Katy Perry says Orlando Bloom is the "only one" who can handle her when things get dark.

The 35-year-old pregnant singer joined Howard Stern on his SiriusXM show, The Howard Stern Show, Tuesday morning, where she opened up about everything from her upcoming album, Smile, to how her fiancé shows her love on her most depressing days.

"To be honest, this record is full of hopefulness and resilience and joy because it was made during a dark time when I was clinically depressed because I had a change in my career," Perry said of the new album, out Aug. 14. "The last record [2017's Witness] didn’t necessarily meet my expectations, but it got me out of this loop of being a really desperate, thirsty pop star that felt like they had to be number one all the time. Now I feel like I can create and be more dimensional as an artist and also as a human being."

Reflecting on that dark time in her life, Perry said she showed Bloom "all of it," and he still chose to stand by her side.

"I still test him, he still shows up, he still is not fazed by it," she revealed. "And that is why he is perfect for me."

Flash forward to today, Perry and Bloom are happily engaged and expecting their first child together, a baby girl, very soon. The 43-year-old actor is already dad to 9-year-old son Flynn, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr.

"I think 2020 is the year where if you make plans, God laughs," Perry joked, about welcoming a baby into the world amid the coronavirus pandemic. "So, I have really been going with the flow and I have a couple of ideas for that [due] date coming soon. Very soon."

"I'm not anxious at all about it," she added. "I feel super blessed. I had a really easy [pregnancy], physically, and I'm very active."

Due to COVID-19, the two have had to put their wedding plannings on hold indefinitely. Perry told Stern that walking down the aisle will "of course" still happen in the future, but right now, they're simply focused on "delivering a healthy child."

"That is what's coming up, that's what's tee-ing up right now!" she exclaimed.

Hear more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Orlando Bloom's Dog Mighty Dies After Going Missing

Katy Perry Declares She's 'Never Too Pregnant' for a Crop Top

Katy Perry Says Pregnancy Made Her 'Really Grateful' for Her Body

Katy Perry Says She's Gained a New Mindset as She Prepares for Motherhood (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery