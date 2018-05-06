Katy Perry on What She's Hoping For in 'American Idol' Season 2: 'Bigger Hair, Better Dresses' (Exclusive)

After signing on for the first season of American Idol, Katy Perry said she and her fellow judges went in without a total understanding of what to expect. Now that season two is coming around, they've all wised up a bit.

Perry and her co-stars, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, spoke with ET's Lauren Zima at the taping of American Idol in Los Angeles on Thursday, and they opened up about what they're looking for next season.

For Perry, her hopes are pretty clear-cut. "Bigger hair. Better dresses," the singer said, adding, "[and] more obscenity."

"It's so nice to have planned employment for next year," Bryan quipped. "I've never had employment this far out in my whole life.

"What I love the most is the fact that now… we know how it works," Richie chimed in. "So, the next time around, it gets even better because we understand how the whole thing works. It's so great."

According to Perry, her biggest hesitation when the season first started came from having to work alongside Bryan for months on end.

"I mean honestly, I look back at the first one and I'm like, 'Oh my god, this guy is so crazy. I can't believe we have to do like months with this weirdo,'" she said. "And now he's like my brother."

However, Perry said that the honest truth of the situation is that they all like the impact the show is having, on viewers and on the judges themselves.

"We know we're having an effect on people and they're having an effect on us," Perry said. "And that, my friend, is priceless."

American Idol airs Sundays, live coast-to-coast, at 8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT on ABC.

RELATED CONTENT:

Katy Perry Splits Her Pants Laughing, Flashes the ‘American Idol’ Audience: Watch!

'American Idol' Renewed for Second Season on ABC

'American Idol' Hopeful Wows Katy Perry With Performance of 'I Kissed a Girl' -- Watch!

Related Gallery