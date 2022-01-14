Katy Perry thinks it's time to get her fans "everything they want." The 37-year-old pop star released the music video for her song, "When I'm Gone," earlier this week, complete with lots of sexy ensembles and killer dance moves.

On Thursday, she posted some behind-the-scenes pics from the shoot, including one of her in wide-legged black trousers and a lengthy black wig. Posing topless, Perry had her back to the camera with her arms up against the wall, standing next to a sign that reads, "Do not hose down."

She posted several other steamy pics of herself in different ensembles for the shoot, captioning the post, "Let it burn baby #WIG."

Hilariously, her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, casually commented on the post, writing, "Babe plz can we get some more hazelnut milk we’re running low."

Perry didn't hesitate to show Bloom some love on Thursday in honor of the British actor's birthday.

"Happiest 45th to the kindest, deepest, most soulful, sexy & strong man I know. thank you for being a constant compass, an unwavering anchor and bringing joi de vivre into every room you walk in," Perry captioned a series of pics of Bloom. "You are the love and light of my life. I thank my lucky stars for you and our darling dd ♥️♠️."

The photos and videos of the sweet couple included one of Perry nursing their daughter, Daisy Dove, while Bloom fed her a large sandwich.

For more from the couple, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Katy Perry's Daughter Daisy Is Obsessed With a Word Near and Dear to Katy Fans (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Katy Perry Celebrates Orlando Bloom's Birthday: 'Light of My Life'

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom 'Want to Expand Their Family'

Katy Perry Shares Her and Daughter Daisy Dove's Morning Routine

Related Gallery