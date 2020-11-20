Dare to take a journey inside the mind of RuPaul's Drag Race's favorite run-of-the-mill Russian bisexual transvestite hooker?

Katya Zamolodchikova -- your dad just calls her Katya -- unveiled her debut EP, Vampire Fitness, and ET is exclusively premiering her first music video. If the songs can only be described as "very Katya," this visual is even more so -- silly and strange and with a few Drag Race references thrown in for good measure.

"'Ding Dong' is a bar-mitzvah barn-burner dance track in the form of a love letter to Ukrainian artist Svetlana Loboda and makeup guru Val Garland," Katya tells ET.

LOBODA, who represented Ukraine at 2009's Eurovision, drooped her hypnotically bonkers video for "Boom Boom" this summer, and Katya's take is very much a homage to the original -- just with more wigs, more green screen and a guest verse from Trixie Mattel.

"I've been obsessed with the music video since the moment it premiered and immediately wanted to do a parody/homage in the style of UNHhhh," Katya says. "The result is a kind of Eurovision nightmare dance party in Hell, and I love it."

We couldn't have put it better ourselves. Without further ado, enjoy:

Vampire Fitness -- which also features a collaboration with fellow Ru Girl Alaska Thunderf**k -- is streaming now with CDs and vinyls available for pre-order.

