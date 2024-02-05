Keanu Reeves is reflecting on his late friend and John Wick co-star, Lance Reddick.

At the 51st Saturn Awards on Sunday in Burbank, California Reeves spoke with ET’s Ash Crossan about Reddick, who died of heart disease on March 17, 2023. He was 60. The occasion was not merely about receiving accolades for his own achievements; instead, Reeves was there to accept the inaugural Lance Reddick Legacy Award, which symbolizes and celebrates not only a performer’s talent but their character.

When asked about the significance of being called a legacy, Reeves humbly responded, "It's the Lance Reddick Legacy Award, and so I'm very honored for that."

Gregg DeGuire/Variety via Getty Images

As the conversation turned to reminiscing about Reddick, Reeves eloquently expressed, "He's such a remarkable person and such a remarkable artist. You can see over 25 years he gave such amazing performances and groundbreaking television shows. He did voice, he did like animation, cinema, television, video games, he just did it all."

Reeves, getting choked up, added with a tinge of sorrow, "Obviously he passed away too soon."

During the emotional award presentation, Reeves paid a heartfelt tribute to Reddick, stating, "For over 25 years, Lance made an imprint and raised the bar in every work of art and genre he was in, not only with his performance but with the man he was. He was kind, generous, creative, insightful, authentic. He had a special grace, strength, along with vulnerability that drew us in, supported us, inspired us. He had a fire, creative fire. A light from within him that could not be denied."

'The Kelly Clarkson Show'

Reddick's rep confirmed the news of his death to ET on Mar. 17, stating that he "passed away suddenly this morning from natural causes." He was 60.

In the wake of Reddick’s death, Reeves and John Wick: Chapter 4 director Stahelski released a joint statement expressing their profound grief.

"We are deeply saddened and heartbroken at the loss of our beloved friend and colleague Lance Reddick. He was the consummate professional and a joy to work with," they said.

The duo confirmed that they were dedicating John Wick: Chapter 4, released just one week after Reddick's passing, to honor his memory.

"Our love and prayers are with his wife Stephanie, his children, family, and friends. We dedicate the film to his loving memory," said Reeves and Stahelski. "We will miss him dearly."

