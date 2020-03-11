Alexandra Grant isn't trying to look like anyone but herself.

"If I wanted to look like Kim Kardashian [West], I would have to have surgery removing about a foot off my legs," the 6'1", gray-haired artist quips about "the idea of fitting in" during her interview with Vogue U.K.

While Grant has made a name for herself in the art world, she also started turning heads in Hollywood after holding hands with actor Keanu Reeves in November 2019 when the two made their first public appearance together.

"I think every single person I knew called me in the first week of November, and that’s fascinating," she recalls. "But the question I’ve been asking in all of this is: 'What is the opportunity for good?'"

Reeves, 55, and Grant, 47, have been close for years now, and even collaborated on the book, Ode to Happiness, which is a picture book with drawings from the artist and text from the actor.

"The book was made as a surprise, by me, for Keanu, as a private gift," Grant says of their collaboration. "All our friends sitting in the room got the giggles when I gave it to him -- they said, ‘Please publish it!’ So that’s how we got into publishing."

As for whether Grant -- who has been a bridesmaid seven times and officiated one wedding -- is thinking of marriage herself, she replies, "Love at every level is deeply important to my identity. How’s that for dodging the question? I do not believe that isolation is the way. There is a period of isolation that I do as a painter, but I deeply value the experience of being in relationships."

When it comes to her appearance, Grant is adamant about keeping her hair gray, which she has done since it started to change color in her 20s.

"I am a huge believer in choice -- whatever anyone wants to do to feel confident," she proclaims. "We should all have more options as to what beauty is. There are billions of us."

Once she made a public appearance with Reeves, Grant started being compared to actress Helen Mirren. ET asked the gray-haired star what she thought of the comparisons and, needless to say, she found it "very flattering."

