Keanu Reeves is back on set -- and rocking a new look!

The actor was seen shooting his latest film, Outcome, with director Jonah Hill, and he's said goodbye to his signature long tresses.

The 59-year-old star was spotted wearing blue jeans and a white T-shirt that he layered with a jacket. Though his hair is significantly shorter, the John Wick star still has his full, dark salt-and-pepper beard.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Outcome, which is directed and produced by Hill, "will star Reeves as Reef, a damaged Hollywood star who must dive into the dark depths of his past to confront his demons and make amends after he is extorted with a mysterious video clip from his past."

So far, no additional cast details or release date for the film have been released. However, the plot may explain the change in the star's appearance.

Reeves has gone back and forth with long and short tresses throughout his career. The action star's hair was notably short throughout The Matrix trilogy, Speed, and as recently as 2016's The Whole Truth.

However, Reeves kept his locks long the entire time he played the legendary hitman in the John Wick franchise, though he did appear at the first film's 2014 premiere with short hair and no beard.

Reeves last appeared in public with his long tresses in February when he attended the 51st Annual Saturn Awards, where he accepted the inaugural Lance Reddick Legacy Award, which symbolizes and celebrates not only a performer’s talent but their character.

The honor, which came after the death of Reddick, his John Wick co-star, left Reeves a bit emotional.

"It's the Lance Reddick Legacy Award, and so I'm very honored for that," he told ET at the time.

