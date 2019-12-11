Keanu Reeves' 'Matrix 4' and 'John Wick 4' Are Scheduled to Release on the Same Day
Two Keanu Reeves movies are set to be released on the same day in 2021 -- but we're not complaining.
Warner Bros.' upcoming fourth Matrix film is set to hit theaters on May 21, 2021, ET confirms. That's also the release date of Reeves' other film, John Wick: Chapter 4.
The latter movie's release date was announced in May 2019, after John Wick: Chapter 3 -- Parabellum took the number one spot at the box office (knocking Avengers: Endgame from the top) and pulled in a reported $57 million during its opening weekend. The fourth Matrix film was announced in August.
Fans couldn't contain their excitement of the Reeves double feature, suggesting the date be named "Keanu Reeves Day."
Reeves opened up about what fans can expect from the fourth Matrix film while speaking with ET in September. The movie comes more than 15 years after the third film in the franchise, The Matrix Revolutions. The actor said he was "absolutely" excited about what's in store for his character, Neo.
"It's very ambitious," Reeves teased. "As it should be!"
See more on Reeves in the video below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Why Keanu Reeves' Girlfriend Alexandra Grant Won't Dye Her Gray Hair
What We Know About Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant's Rumored Romance
Keanu Reeves Has Already Read the 'Matrix 4' Script and Says It's 'Very Ambitious!' (Exclusive)