Two Keanu Reeves movies are set to be released on the same day in 2021 -- but we're not complaining.

Warner Bros.' upcoming fourth Matrix film is set to hit theaters on May 21, 2021, ET confirms. That's also the release date of Reeves' other film, John Wick: Chapter 4.

The latter movie's release date was announced in May 2019, after John Wick: Chapter 3 -- Parabellum took the number one spot at the box office (knocking Avengers: Endgame from the top) and pulled in a reported $57 million during its opening weekend. The fourth Matrix film was announced in August.

Fans couldn't contain their excitement of the Reeves double feature, suggesting the date be named "Keanu Reeves Day."

May 21, 2021 is officially Keanu Reeves day. — Alex S. (@AlexanderS_95) December 11, 2019

With JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 4 and THE MATRIX 4 sharing a release date, motion to make May 21, 2020 a national Keanu Reeves holiday. pic.twitter.com/bTvaM32Weo — Meagan Navarro (@HauntedMeg) December 11, 2019

So! There will be two Keanu Reeves films coming out on May 21, 2021! There is John Wick 4 and Matrix 4. I'm actually super excited and who says you have to choose between the two of the films? Go see both when time comes! pic.twitter.com/gOqCiF4DKK — Phalon Reacts (@PhalonReacts) December 11, 2019

Both John Wick 4 and The Matrix 4 are due to come out on May 21st, 2021. We should just make May 21st Keanu day from here out. pic.twitter.com/p7nGwBopLF — We Watched A Movie (@WeWatchedAMovie) December 11, 2019

Matrix 4 and John Wick 4 are coming out the same day. Double the Keanu 🌚 pic.twitter.com/2BVrDg8rK0 — John | Lover of Movies (@johne1998) December 11, 2019

Reeves opened up about what fans can expect from the fourth Matrix film while speaking with ET in September. The movie comes more than 15 years after the third film in the franchise, The Matrix Revolutions. The actor said he was "absolutely" excited about what's in store for his character, Neo.

"It's very ambitious," Reeves teased. "As it should be!"

See more on Reeves in the video below.

