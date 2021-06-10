Tonight, 20 seasons with the Kardashian family come to a close. The series finale for the long-running reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians is set to air on June 10 on E! as the Kardashians/Jenners have a new Hulu show in the works.

"There's no easy way to say this, except just to say it, because we love you guys all so much and it's almost like ripping off a Band-Aid," Kris Jenner told the KUWTK crew as she, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West tearfully announced to the crew that season 20 would be the last. And though it almost seems hard to believe, that time is finally upon us.

Read on below for how to watch the Keeping Up With the Kardashians series finale and reunion special. And if you're not done reliving those memories, make sure to check out our guide for how to watch every season of KUWTK.

When is the Keeping Up With the Kardashians series finale? The last episode airs on Thursday, June 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on E!.

When is the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion? The date is set for one week after the finale. The two-part reunion airs Thursday, June 17 at 8 p.m. PT/ET and Sunday, June 20 at 9 p.m. PT/ET on E!.

How to watch: You can watch on TV, and if you don't have cable, E! is available on a number of live TV streaming services, including Hulu With Live TV, Sling TV, fuboTV and YouTube TV.

What to expect from the KUWTK reunion special: Andy Cohen will be hosting the two-part reunion one week after the series finale.

"We're going to cover all 20 seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, in a kind of Housewives-style reunion show," he shared on SiriusXM's Reality Checked in April. "Nothing's off-limits with this crew. I don't know if I can even say when we're filming it, but we're filming it."

Meanwhile, watch the video below to see Kim and Kourtney's kids react to iconic KUWTK scenes.

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian’s Kids React to Iconic ‘KUWTK’ Scenes This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Kim and Kourtney Kardashian’s Kids React to Iconic ‘KUWTK’ Scenes

RELATED STORIES:

Kardashians Tear Up as They Tell 'KUWTK' Crew That the Show Is Ending

Andy Cohen Shares What to Expect From the 'KUWTK' Reunion Special

How to Watch Every Season of 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians'

Related Gallery