Kehlani Announces First Pregnancy With Baby Bump Pic

Kehlani is pregnant.

The 23-year-old singer announced the news on Instagram on Friday, alongside three photos of herself posing with her burgeoning baby bump. In a lengthy essay sharing the news, Kehlani revealed that she's expecting a baby girl, and is four months along.

"I've always been very open with you all about my personal adventures & accomplishments... this was the HARDEST to hide," she wrote. "If you know me, you know i’ve dreamt about motherhood since i was very young. when asked what my goals are, it’s always the idea of a big healthy happy family & whatever comes along is a plus."

"I am so honored to be given this gift by spirit, creator, and an amazing partner whom i trust with my body and life after a very traumatic experience that had me afraid of interacting with men as a whole for what i was sure would be forever (i’ll tell that story when it’s time)," Kehlani said. "I knew sharing something so personal and precious could bring stress into my world but there isn’t a word anyone would say my way that could take away from this."

The "Gangsta" singer continued, telling fans that she'll be documenting her pregnancy journey. "I’m looking forward to sharing my little world with you all... my partnership with my very best friend, our journey of conception, my choice for a natural home birth with my AMAZING midwives at @parteramidwifery and eventually... the little pumpkin!" Kehlani concluded. "I am now a HOME. 4 months and counting with you, angel of mine. SHE DONT WANNN HIDE NO MO 🌸🦋😍 we’re so ready for you mija!"

Kehlani addressed her sexuality in April, after making headlines for sharing a kiss on stage with Demi Lovato during the former Disney star's Tell Me You Love Me Tour.

“Cuz I keep geddin asked… I’m queer,” she wrote in since-deleted tweets. “No bi, not straight. I’m attracted to women, men, REALLY attracted to queer men, non binary people, intersex people, trans people. Lil poly pansexual papa hello good morning. Does that answer your questions?”

ET was with Lovato, Kehlani and DJ Khaled at their San Jose tour stop in February, where Kehlani gushed over babysitting Khaled's baby son, Asahd.

