Kehlani is officially a mom!

The 23-year-old singer gave birth to her first child, a baby girl named Adeya, with guitarist Javie Young-White. Kehlani shared the news on Monday.

"This weekend our angel arrived healthy & perfect in every way in our bathroom at home," she wrote on Instagram. "Unmedicated homebirth was the absolute hardest yet most powerful thing i’ve ever done. thankful beyond words. in love beyond comparison. refraining from posting to be family and rest, we just wanted to say thank you to everyone who sent well wishes, love, and support in all forms while waiting & working to bring Adeya earthside. 🧡"

Kehlani announced her pregnancy last October.

"If you know me, you know I’ve dreamt about motherhood since i was very young," she wrote on Instagram alongside pictures of her growing baby bump. "When asked what my goals are, it’s always the idea of a big healthy happy family & whatever comes along is a plus."

"I am so honored to be given this gift by spirit, creator, and an amazing partner whom I trust with my body and life after a very traumatic experience that had me afraid of interacting with men as a whole for what I was sure would be forever (I’ll tell that story when it’s time)," she continued. "I knew sharing something so personal and precious could bring stress into my world but there isn’t a word anyone would say my way that could take away from this."

Since then, Kehlani has been documenting her pregnancy journey on Instagram. In January, she celebrated her baby shower.

On Jan. 30, she showed a picture of her baby bump and admitted it was getting harder to work.

"Shooting #3 of what was supposed to be 4 until I got told to 'chill out already mom' by da belly," she wrote. "Ohhhhhhhh I need a new word for exhausted, I’m wayyyy beyond that point. Blessed and grateful!!!! #mommygottadowhatmommygottado #ineedcheeseformyegg I love my team for getting me through always. MOMMY MAGIC!"

Previously, Kehlani made headlines when she addressed her sexuality after she shared a steamy kiss onstage with Demi Lovato during the former Disney star's Tell Me You Love Me Tour last April. She's also been previously linked to NBA star Kyrie Irving and rapper PARTYNEXTDOOR.

“Cuz I keep geddin asked… I’m queer,” she wrote in since-deleted tweets. “No bi, not straight. I’m attracted to women, men, REALLY attracted to queer men, non binary people, intersex people, trans people. Lil poly pansexual papa hello good morning. Does that answer your questions?”

Meanwhile, Lovato called their kiss perfect. Watch the video below for more:

RELATED CONTENT:

Kehlani Announces First Pregnancy With Baby Bump Pic

Kyrie Irving Defends Ex Kehlani After Cheating Scandal in Heartfelt Instagram Post

Kehlani Addresses Her Sexuality Following On-Stage Kiss With Demi Lovato

Related Gallery