Keiko Agena is ready to head back to Gilmore Girls.

The future of the Netflix revival has been up in the air since the four-episode-long Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life hit the streaming service in 2016, but Keiko Agena is prepared to step back into Stars Hollow.

"I do think that there is story left. I mean, especially with Rory's storyline," Agena told ET, noting how the follow-up series ended with Rory's (Alexis Bledel) pregnancy reveal. "So, I mean, I would love to work on another installment of Gilmore Girls."

The 44-year-old actress played Rory's best friend, Lane Kim, on the show from 2000 to 2007, and reprised her role in the 2016 Netflix revival. She said she hasn't heard any official word from showrunners Amy Sherman-Palladino and Dan Palladino, but knows that they, alongside the series' cast, are all "very busy."

"I would understand if that's part of the challenge of ever doing another Gilmore Girls revival," Agena said. "But until then, people should definitely check out all of Handmaid's Tale [which Bledel stars on] and [the Palladinos' Amazon series] Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and everything that Melissa McCarthy does, which is absolutely hilarious."

Agena also has a lot on her plate with her new show, The First. The actress plays one of five astronauts on a mission to become the first people to colonize Mars. "It was such a whirlwind when I first heard about it... and definitely once I got the script, and dove into the lightly sci-fi aspect to it, I was completely hooked," she said. "I mean, [creator] Beau Willimon, just meeting him was fantastic, and I fell in love with the project right away." The show debuts on Hulu on Friday.

Netflix, meanwhile, seems to have halted plans for Gilmore Girls, as Cindy Holland, the streaming service's VP of Original Content, revealed at the summer Television Critic Association press tour that they "haven't discussed it at all."

"But [creator Amy Sherman-Palladino] knows that we are very big fans of Gilmore Girls," she added.

