Keira Knightley Wears Top Hat as She Receives OBE From Prince Charles

Keira Knightley is now an OBE!

The British actress was awarded Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire on Thursday morning. She received the honorary title for her services to drama and charity from Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace.

Jonathan Brady/Associated Press

The two-time Academy Award nominee, 33, wore Chanel, of course! (She has been the face of the brand since 2006.) Knightley was chic in a yellow-and-pink boucle skirt suit from the line's spring 2017 haute couture collection, complete with a matching top hat.

Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

She was joined by musician husband James Righton, along with her parents, Sharman and Kevin William Knightley, for the momentous occasion.

Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The acclaimed star joins fellow celebs James Corden, Victoria Beckham and Eddie Redmayne as OBE. Knightley first caught our attention in her breakout role as Elizabeth Swann in the Pirates of the Caribbean films, followed by a string of iconic movies such as Love Actually, Pride & Prejudice, Atonement, The Imitation Game and most recently The Nutcracker and the Four Realms.

