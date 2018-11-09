Keira Knightley is all of us on a bad skin day.

The British actress dished during an interview with BBC Radio 1 for the "Movies That Made Me" series in which the biggest Hollywood stars recount the most iconic films in their career so far.

When the interviewer asked what was her biggest fashion mistake, namely the dark blue corduroy baker boy hat she wore in the holiday classic Love Actually, Knightley revealed the hat was worn on purpose to hide a blemish on her forehead.

"Do you know why the hat was there? I had a massive spot in the middle of my forehead," said The Nutcracker and the Four Realms star. "This is the problem with being 17 and being in films. I mean, it was humungous, so there was no choice but we had to find a hat to cover it 'cause there was no lighting, there was no makeup that was going to cover it.

The 33-year-old mom further jokingly detailed the humorous, relatable moment.

"See, and that's the thing I really remember because again, it's funny how you remember extreme embarrassment, isn't it? I remember like coming in in the morning and being like, 'Ah! Oh wow, I've got another head on my head! What are we going to do? There's nothing we can do about this," she recalled. "But there is because you can always put a hat over it. But, you know, I was actually very grateful for that hat. I have a lifetime of gratitude for that hat."

