Keisha Nash Whitaker -- the actress, model and producer who was also married to Oscar-winner Forest Whitaker for over 20 years -- has died. She was 51.

Keisha's death was confirmed by her and Forest's 25-year-old daughter, True Whitaker, in a post on her Instagram story, paying tribute to her mom.

"Goodbye mommy. I love you 4ever and beyond," True shared alongside a throwback photo of a young Keisha. "The most beautiful woman in the world... thank you for teaching me every single thing I know."

True added in her memorial post, "I'll see you in my dreams and I'll feel you in my heart."

True Whitaker/Instagram

True went on to share another photo showing her mom during her modeling days, and added, "There's no one more important to me."

True Whitaker/Instagram

Keisha and Forest met on the set of his film Blown Away in 1993 and tied the knot in 1996. The pair shared two children together, including True and 27-year-old daughter, Sonnet Whitaker, as well as Forest's son Ocean, 33, and Keisha's daughter Autumn 32, from previous relationships.

Forest filed for divorce from Keisha in 2018, and their divorce was finalized in 2021. The actor has yet to comment publicly on the news. ET has reached out to the actor's reps for comment.

No additional details or information regarding Keisha's death has yet been disclosed.

RELATED CONTENT: