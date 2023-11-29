Frances Sternhagen, a character actress best known for her Tony-winning work on stage as well as recurring roles on shows like Sex and the City and Cheers, died at her home in New Rochelle, New York, on Monday at age 93.

Sternhagen's son, John Carlin, shared the news on Instagram, posting a gallery of photos alongside a heartfelt tribute to his mother.

"Frannie. Mom. Frances Sternhagen. On Monday night, Nov 27, she died peacefully at her home, a month and a half shy of her 94th birthday," he wrote. "I will post more soon, but for now I just want to give thanks for the remarkable gift of an artist and human being that was Frances Sternhagen. She was beloved by many."

"I'm very lucky I was able to call her my mom, my friend, my song and dance partner," he continued. "We were together last week, and we spoke Monday afternoon, said how much we loved and missed one another. I was about to board a plane for London when I got the news, and am there now. Set to perform some new songs (one of which was inspired by her) this weekend. She always encouraged my writing, and enjoyed my singing. I’ll fly back very early the next day. Fly on, Frannie. The curtain goes down on a life so richly, passionately, humbly and generously lived. 🙏🏻❤️."

Sternhagen was an acclaimed stage actress, earning seven Tony nominations for her work and winning two: Best Featured Actress in a Play in 1973 for Neil Simon's The Good Doctor and Best Featured Actress in a Play in 1995 for Ruth and Augustus Goetz's The Heiress.

She also earned recognition and Emmy nominations for her recurring roles as Esther Clavin on Cheers and Bunny MacDougal on Sex and the City, and appeared in numerous film roles in movies like Starting Over, Misery, and Julie & Julia.

On Thursday, SATC star Sarah Jessica Parker paid tribute to Sternhagen on Instagram, writing, "Class. It was a privilege to know and work with you. All who did, I know feel the same. You were a beautiful human and actor. RIP Frances Sternhagen and Godspeed. X, SJ"

Sternhagen was married to fellow actor Thomas A. Carlin from 1956 until his death in 1991. The couple had six children.

RELATED CONTENT: