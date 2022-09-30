Keke Palmer Is Launching Her Own Digital TV Network, KeyTV

Keke Palmer is adding a new role to her long list of titles -- network creator! On Friday, the actress revealed that she's launching her own digital network called KeyTV, aiming to spotlight "a new generation of creators."

In a post shared to the 29-year-old's social media accounts, Palmer introduced the world to KeyTV by reintroducing herself.

"Hi, I'm Lauren Palmer and this is Keke Palmer, the brand I created 20 years ago, all the way back in Illinois with my mom," the 2022 TIME100 Next honoree says. "In those 20 years, I learned how to be a few things."

Palmer walks us through her career journey in a few scenes, explaining how she has made a name for herself as an actress, a singer, a writer, a director and the one role she considers the most important of them all -- a collaborator.

"I want to share everything I learned with you, because this is my greatest dream of all," she continues as she sits in a director's chair. "All it takes is one of us to unlock a door to unlock a million doors for each other. I'm so excited to introduce you guys to KeyTV, where our stories matter and where we are represented as the keys to the culture."

The video ends with the blinking green and blue neon sign of the KeyTV logo.

Across all of its socials, the digital network is described as "a Keke Palmer-led company," and already has a presence on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and YouTube. No further information has been released about where KeyTV will live, the kind of content that will premiere on the network or when it will officially launch, but the Nope actress has definitely gotten people interested. Three hours after Palmer shared her video, KeyTV's Instagram page had over 11,000 followers.

There's no doubt that Palmer is a certified media titan, with a career that includes music, hosting, film, television, and stage roles. Among her many accomplishments, the star is the first Black woman to star in her own show on Nickelodeon as the title character of Nickelodeon's True Jackson, VP, from 2008 to 2011 and became the first Black Cinderella on Broadway in September 2014.

Her big-screen credits include Akeelah and the Bee and Hustlers. She entered the Ryan Murphy-verse for Scream Queens in 2015, among many other television roles and a history-making talk show stint on Good Morning America, co-hosting the third hour titled, Strahan, Sara & Keke, in 2019.

With her new venture, Palmer has taken another step in building her media empire and making history.

