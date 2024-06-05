Keke Palmer has learned a lot about herself following her split from ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson. Amid all the self-reflection, Palmer says she's learned that it's OK to question whether being in a relationship or married is truly for her.

The actress reflected on the topic in the latest episode of her Baby, This is Keke Palmer podcast, which featured a thought-provoking conversation with actress-comedian Amy Poehler. The duo opened up about taking a deeper look at things or events they've resisted in their lives. For Poehler, it's engaging more on social media. For Palmer, it came down to relationships, especially after having her 1-year-old son, Leo, whom she shares with Jackson.

Palmer, who is locked in a contentious court battle with Jackson following their tumultuous split last year, shared how life's not always going to go as planned when it comes to relationships. They can go sideways when you least expect it. And after several experiences, the idea of a relationship or marriage had her questioning whether it's something she wants to involve herself in again.

"As we get older, as women, is a relationship for me? Do I care about getting married?" Palmer asked rhetorically. "Like, my personality has changed so much in terms of who I thought I was. Like, at 18, I was like, 'I'm going to be married at 25.' You know what I mean? And then it was like, 'You know, I only had one boyfriend my whole life.' Then it's like, 'He's crazy as hell.' Like, now I've got five boyfriends and now I'm already 27. I ain't even realized that I need to pick one. Like, it was always this different thing. And so it's really interesting how our experiences continue to challenge who we think we want to be."

The comments come about a month before Palmer was initially scheduled to have a hearing next month when a judge was to decide whether to extend her restraining order against Jackson. Jackson also had his own hearing scheduled that day with regard to the restraining order request he filed against Palmer, after asserting she was the aggressor in the relationship.

But according to court documents obtained by ET, the hearings have been removed from the court's calendar, as requested by both Palmer and Jackson in May 22 court filings. Five days later, Jackson tweeted, "I need to be better for God."

Online records show that a hearing on the matter is set for December 2025.

Back in January, Palmer took to social media and opened up about a broken trust and not trusting "a coward."

"Sometimes people don’t want to be your friend, they just don’t want to be your enemy. They can’t be cool with you but they don’t want you to know, even though you already do. And if they can keep you close enough, maybe they can use you at an opportune time without having to have shown any loyalty," Palmer wrote.

Keke Palmer at an event on May 14, 2024 in New York City. - Getty

"It’s so much easier to be honest, no one trusts a coward," the Password host wrote.

Also in January, Palmer shared on social media that she's "never been so happy" amid her split.

"Already 2024 has started off on the vibes I was looking for, more experiences and more enjoying what this beautiful world has to offer," she shared in her caption. "Look at my smile! I don’t even recognize me! I made a second connection with this girl here, I’m on clouuuuuud nine!"

RELATED CONTENT: