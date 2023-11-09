Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson's post-breakup has just taken a very dark turn following her explosive accusations of physical abuse.

According to court documents, obtained by ET, Palmer, 30, is requesting a restraining order against Jackson, 29, and sole custody of their 8-month-old son, Leodis, after claiming she was the victim of his abuse over the course of their two-year relationship. More recently, Palmer claims Jackson "trespassed into my home without my knowledge or consent" on Nov. 5.

She claims Jackson "threatened" her before "lunging for my neck, striking me, throwing me over the couch and stealing my phone." According to the court documents, filed Thursday in Los Angeles County Superior Court, Palmer says there's security footage to back her claims. Palmer claims her parents saw and her what happened on that particular day.

Palmer also points to an alleged incident captured on camera back on Feb. 13, 2022, when she claims Jackson grabbed her by the neck and body slammed her onto the stairs.

Over the course of their relationship -- which came to an abrupt end earlier this year after he publicly shamed her for wearing a sheer black dress over a matching thong bodysuit to an Usher concert -- Palmer says there were "many instances of physical violence." She claims he destroyed her "personal property, including diaries and prescription eyeglasses, throwing my belongings into the street, throwing my car keys to prevent me from driving away" and "hitting [me] in front of our son."

She further claims he would spew profanities at her and Jackson has even threatened "to kill himself with a gun if I left him." She claims to be the victim of harassment and other physical and emotional abuse.

Palmer states in the court documents that the relationship "finally" came to an end "for good" early last month due to his alleged physical and emotional abuse. What's more, she claims Jackson is in possession of at least one handgun and wants the court to order him to stay away from her, her family and their son because she believes Jackson "might abduct" their child, and thus does not want Jackson to have any visiting time with their son.

ET has reached out to Palmer and Jackson for comment.

Shortly after Palmer's legal filing made headlines, Jackson took to X (formerly Twitter) and posted a photo of him holding his son. He also tweeted, "I love you, son. See you soon."

The filing comes more than a month after the Nope star commented on the status of her relationship in an interview with Today's Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager. The topic came up after Palmer and Jackson in August were spotted celebrating her 30th birthday on Instagram Live and at Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour, just one month after they supposedly broke up.

When asked to confirm the status of their relationship, the True Jackson VP star took a page out of Queen Bey's book.

"You know, I'm gonna take a page out of my girl Beyoncé's book, mind y'alls business," she quipped to Kotb and Hager.

In March 2022, Palmer spoke publicly about her relationship for the first time in an interview with Bustle. In February of this year, Palmer and Jackson welcomed their son into the world.

The relationship, however, went south in July, after Jackson dragged her on social media for her outfit choice to Usher's concert in Las Vegas. The "You Got It Bad" singer was seen serenading Palmer, who donned a sheer black dress over a matching thong bodysuit.

Jackson shamed Palmer and tweeted, "It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom."

The backlash was swift, but Jackson didn't back down. In fact, he doubled down and tweeted that Palmer's outfit went against the "standards and morals" he believes in.

"We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn't want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is," the former personal trainer tweeted. "This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe."

He added, "I rest my case."

