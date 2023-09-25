Keke Palmer Comments on Her Relationship Status With Darius Jackson

Baby, it's Keke Palmer's business!

On Monday, the Big Boss spoke with Today's Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, and among the topics of discussion was Palmer's relationship with Darius Jackson, with whom she shares a son, Leodis.

Last month, the two were spotted together celebrating Palmer's 30th birthday on Instagram Live and at Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour, just one month after they supposedly broke up.

When asked to confirm the status of their relationship, the True Jackson VP star took a page out of Queen Bey's book.

"Yes, life is good, I have nothing but gratitude honestly, seriously," the 30-year-old said when asked by Kotb how her life is going. When asked to elaborate more, Palmer quipped that she saw what the duo was doing and gave a very on-brand answer.

"You know, I'm gonna take a page out of my girl Beyoncé's book, mind y'alls business," she quipped to Kotb and Hager.

The Nope actress' response comes two months after a source confirmed their split to ET after Jackson publicly shamed the mother of his child for the outfit she wore at an Usher concert in July.

"Keke and Darius called it quits shortly after he called her out on Twitter for her outfit at the Usher concert. Keke is focusing on her work and her 6-month-old son," the source shared. "The actor and Darius have been co-parenting, but for now, they aren’t together."

Last month, fans began to speculate if the pair -- who welcomed their son in February -- had rekindled their romance after Jackson went live from a birthday dinner for Palmer.

For her milestone birthday, which was Aug. 26, Palmer was treated to a special meal by Jackson. While out, Jackson went live on Instagram and in a portion of the video (captured by Pop Crave), Leodis' mom and dad were enjoying each other's company.

"D, thank you for taking me out on my birthday as always," Palmer -- who was dressed casually in her glasses and T-shirt, which she paired with a baseball cap -- said. "I know it's not always my birthday but you always take me out. But I just thank you for making it special for my birthday, that's so sweet."

But Jackson didn't just take Palmer out. He also celebrated the Emmy-winning actress with a sweet birthday wish on X (formally known as Twitter).

"Happy Birthday to a one of a kind being. Hoping your 30s brings you many joys & triumphs!," he wrote over a video of Palmer playing with their son.

While Palmer chooses to keep things coy about Jackson, she's open about life with her baby boy. When asked by Kotb and Hager about motherhood seven months in, she couldn't help but to gush.

"It just empowered me so much," the Baby, This Is Keke Palmer host said. "Just being a mom. The process of birthing a child and just knowing, 'Hey I did that.' And this person loves me forever. It just gives you a feeling I can't describe."

She added about being a working mother, "It's difficult, right? But I cannot spend a night without him. He's right there with me, my best buddy. I just need him by my side."

Palmer -- who is currently on tour -- assured the hosts that Leo is there every step of the way and loving her music.

"He doesn't necessarily go into the stages and everything, because it's really loud, " she shared. "Some of the sound checks he's been there. But it means a lot to know that he's back in that room waiting for me to come off stage."

