Keke Palmer rang in her 30th birthday with Darius Jackson.

For her milestone birthday, which was Aug. 26, Palmer was treated to a special meal by her ex and the father of her child, Leodis. While out, Darius went live on Instagram. In a portion of the video (captured by Pop Crave) Leodis' mom and dad were enjoying each other's company.

"D, thank you for taking me out on my birthday as always," Palmer who is dressed casually in her glasses and T-shirt, which she paired with a baseball cap, says. "I know it's not always my birthday but you always take me out. But I just thank you for making it special for my birthday, that's so sweet."

Keke Palmer spends her 30th birthday with ex boyfriend Darius Jackson. pic.twitter.com/CJ79aVNJ4r — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 26, 2023

In another light moment, The Baby, This is Keke Palmer host asks Jackson to tell his followers that are tuned "all the sh*t you've been talking about Virgos, so they can eat you up."

Before the birthday girl works up his followers, the fitness instructor goes on to explain that he has a lot of love for Virgos, as his brother, mother, best friend and grandmother are all Virgos. Jackson looks at Palmer and says "My partner in crime's a Virgo."

Palmer laughs at the amount of love he has for Virgos before quipping, "So you're obsessed with Virgos."

Adding, "A Virgo already has you hooked, so why are you trying to lie on here."

Jackson didn't just take Palmer out, he celebrated the Emmy-winning actress with a sweet birthday wish on X (formally known as Twitter).

Happy Birthday to a one of a kind being. Hoping your 30s brings you many joys & triumphs! pic.twitter.com/HhMJy94YxC — Darius. (@dvulton) August 26, 2023

"Happy Birthday to a one of a kind being. Hoping your 30s brings you many joys & triumphs!," he wrote over a video of Palmer playing with their son, Leodis, whom they welcomed together in February.

For her part, Palmer took to Instagram to celebrate herself on her milestone occasion with a few sexy pics.

#DurrtyThirty Being grateful is the KEY, so showing gratitude is always the move! I am blessed and grateful to see another year. I am grateful my family and I are healthy. I’m bringing in “30” by being me and being better 😊 To all my fellow Virgos keep being bold, gentle and true. 🫶🏾 Here’s to finding more balance in self expression from personal and professional life God Bless 🙏🏾," she wrote next to the photos that see her posing in a leather bodysuit.

Palmer and Darius' outing comes after a source confirmed their split to ET after Jackson publicly shamed the mother of his child for the outfit she wore at the Usher concert in July.

"Keke and Darius called it quits shortly after he called her out on Twitter for her outfit at the Usher concert. Keke is focusing on her work and her 6-month-old son," the source shared. "The actor and Darius have been co-parenting, but for now, they aren’t together."

RELATED CONTENT:

Keke Palmer on 'Snapping Back' After Giving Birth to Son Leodis

Darius Jackson Speaks Out Following Keke Palmer Split

Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson Split After Usher Vegas Residency Drama

Keke Palmer Takes Subtle Dig at Darius Jackson in Usher's New Music Video 'Boyfriend' This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery