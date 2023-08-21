Darius Jackson Speaks Out Following Keke Palmer Split

Darius Jackson is speaking out after news of his split with Keke Palmer broke.

Palmer and Jackson, who met in 2021, welcomed their son, Leodis, in February. The pair went public with their romance in 2021 when Palmer shared pictures of her kissing Jackson during a birthday celebration.

Things went awry after Jackson publicly shamed Palmer for the outfit she wore at an Usher concert. In July, the 29-year-old actress attended Usher's My Way Las Vegas residency. For the occasion -- which saw her being personally serenaded by the singer -- Palmer wore a sheer black dress over a matching thong bodysuit.

Jackson seemingly shamed Palmer for wearing the sexy outfit in a tweet that featured a viral video of Palmer and Usher embracing while the R&B singer sang his hit, "There Goes My Baby," to the Nope actress.

"It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom," Jackson wrote.

After receiving backlash for his comment, Jackson doubled down in a separate tweet, in which he said Palmer's outfit went against the "standards and morals" he believes in.

Keke Palmer Takes Subtle Dig at Darius Jackson in Usher's New Music Video 'Boyfriend' This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next Keke Palmer Takes Subtle Dig at Darius Jackson in Usher's New Music Video 'Boyfriend'

"We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn't want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is," the former personal trainer tweeted. "This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe."

"I rest my case," Jackson added.

The comment sparked controversy online, with fans taking sides. Palmer has never directly addressed Jackson's backlash, but the co-parents did seem to unfollow one another on social media, and Jackson appeared to delete all photos with Palmer.

All of the drama came full circle when Palmer starred in Usher's "Boyfriend" video, in which she subtly addresses the drama in the last few moments of the music video.

Soon after, multiple outlets reported that Jackson had "moved on" from his relationship with Palmer.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) on Friday, Jackson wrote that he hasn't "spoken to anyone about anything or gave permission to anyone to speak for me."

"So all these sites & post about me making any type of statement is false," he added.

I haven’t spoken to anyone about anything or gave permission to anyone to speak for me..



So all these sites & post about me making any type of statement is false.. pic.twitter.com/WXcgqeC8cG — Darius. (@dvulton) August 18, 2023

A source confirmed to ET that the pair haven't been together since the incident last month.

"Keke and Darius called it quits shortly after he called her out on Twitter for her outfit at the Usher concert. Keke is focusing on her work and her 6-month-old son," the source shared. "The actor and Darius have been co-parenting, but for now, they aren’t together."

In 2022, Palmer opened up about her relationship in an interview with Bustle.

"I just think [this] was a moment in time in my life where I really stepped into this kind of boss behavior [of doing] whatever the hell I want to do," she told the outlet of her decision to go public with Jackson. "This is the happiest I've ever felt with someone. So why would I go out of my way to hide this person? That's a lot more work than just living in my life and being in my life. You know what I'm saying?"

RELATED CONTENT:

Keke Palmer Subtly Addresses Darius Jackson Drama in Usher's Video

Usher Reacts to Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson's Las Vegas Drama

Keke Palmer Talks Post-Baby Body: 'Extra Weight' Became a Strength

Keke Palmer's Partner Darius Jackson Shames Her Over See-Through Outfit at Usher Concert This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery