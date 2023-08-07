Usher thinks that the drama between Keke Palmer and her boyfriend Darius Jackson surrounding her appearance at the Usher: My Way Las Vegas residency show is "a pop culture moment" that is "worth talking about."

The 44-year-old performer made headlines in July when Palmer, 29, attended his show in a sheer dress with a bodysuit underneath. Usher invited Palmer on stage where he serenaded her while singing his hit "There Goes My Baby."

At the time, Palmer's boyfriend and the father of her child, Darius Jackson, called out her look, writing, "It's the outfit tho.. you a mom."

The comment sparked controversy online with fans taking sides. Usher claimed that he was labeled a "domestic terrorist" online following the incident.

"I think everybody's vision or a version of what they felt happened there just leads you back to just really having a good time in Las Vegas," Usher told People of the incident. "And that's what I hope came out of it. Rather, it was a conversation of what was going on with us having fun in front of the audience or conversation about that song."

Usher regularly pulls celebrity guests on stage for the special moment, and said that he often thinks about how the public will react.

"Every night I'm thinking about how the world now is going to react to this moment that I'll have with whoever I'm choosing to sing to," he shared. "But it was a pop moment, and it was fun to have at least conversation going and we just keep it light. I don't see anything negative happening in Las Vegas."

And of his "domestic terrorist" label, Usher quipped, "The internet is crazy. You can't beat the internet."

Jackson elaborated on his stance in a second tweet at the time, writing, "We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is. This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case."

Palmer has never directly addressed Jackson's backlash, but the co-parents did seem to unfollow one another on social media and Jackson appeared to delete all photos with Palmer. The current status of their romance is unknown.

Palmer appeared to address the situation for the first time July 7 on social media. On Instagram, Palmer posted a video of her singing a rendition of Stevie Wonder's "Isn't She Lovely" to her and Jackson's son.

"One thing is certain and one thing is true, IM A MOTHA, through and through!" Palmer captioned the post, before revealing that she's now selling shirts that read "IM A MOTHA" and "Stevie to the bulls**t."

"To all my mom’s out there, how did your baby change you??" Palmer questioned. "Mine empowered me! On such another level, my perspective changed because when my baby is good I'm GREAT! Look at that face! Gratitude galore."

Palmer and Jackson share son Leodis, who was born in February.

