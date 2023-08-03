Keke Palmer is feeling confident in her post-baby body, but she understands that isn't the case for all new moms.

In the latest episode of the Baby, This is Keke Palmer podcast, the 29-year-old talks about the "unrealistic" beauty standards placed on new mothers, and how she's approaching fitness since welcoming her son in February.

When addressing getting back to her post-baby body, the Nope actress stressed how different her lifestyle is from other new moms.

"But also I want to say, like, it's my job," she said. "Like let's not get crazy and I don't want people to think that I'm also setting unrealistic standards -- because I can afford a trainer. I can afford meal prep. I can afford a lot of things and it's expensive, but I'm investing in my career because it's my career to look good. And not even that, but it's my career choice to have this kind of career that I want to have."

Palmer also shared that at the start of her career, she placed a lot of pressure on herself to maintain a certain image pertaining to her weight. However, she admitted that she changed her perspective and focused on more intense training to prepare for dream roles.

"It's my career choice to have this kind of career that I want to have … I specifically want to be in action. I specifically want to do certain things that would require me [to be fit], you know?" Palmer said. "I was always putting so much pressure on myself and I feel like with Nope, I got a great opportunity to do some action stuff and I definitely had already obtained a pretty fit body."

She added, "But my frame has always been quite small, so it's interesting after the baby to see all the extra stuff I have to work with and how much my fear of having extra weight actually became a strength as it pertained to weight training and working out … like it gave me so much more to work with and mold with."

Palmer has been vocal about celebrating her new body since becoming a mother. Last month, following her ex-partner Darius Jackson's comments about her outfit at the Usher concert, the proud mom took to IG to flaunt her outfit and confidence.

"One thing is certain and one thing is true, IM A MOTHA, through and through!" Palmer captioned the post, before revealing that she's now selling shirts that read "IM A MOTHA" and "Stevie to the bulls**t."

"To all my mom’s out there, how did your baby change you??" Palmer questioned. "Mine empowered me! On such another level, my perspective changed because when my baby is good I'm GREAT! Look at that face! Gratitude galore."

RELATED CONTENT:

Keke Palmer Debuts Blonde Hair Style: See the Stunning Transformation

Keke Palmer Opens Up About Her Sexuality With Raven-Symoné

Keke Palmer Reacts to 2023 Emmy Nomination Amid Darius Jackson Drama

Keke Palmer Gets Candid About Her Sexuality With Raven-Symoné This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery