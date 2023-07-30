Keke Palmer Debuts Blonde Hair Style: See the Stunning Transformation

Keke Palmer's testing out that theory that blondes have more fun!

The Nope star took to Instagram Saturday to share a look at her new 'do. Sat in the hair and makeup chair, a dolled-up Palmer showed off the platinum-blonde quaff.

"That time I went blonde. 😌," Palmer, who usually rocks black or dark brown locks, captioned the pic.

While she didn't provide any context to the hair transformation, her fans seemed to love her new look, taking in the comments to hype Palmer up.

"This Barbie is a MOTHER," one fan wrote, playing on the Usher Usher outfit spat between Palmer and her boyfriend, Darius Jackson.

"Baby. This is keke Monroe. 😍," another wrote, with one fan praising the 29-year-old actress' style. "If keke don’t do nothing else, she gone serve looks 24/77777😍," the fan added.

The new look from Palmer comes just days after she got candid about her sexuality in a new conversation with Raven-Symoné and her wife, Miranda Maday.

While appearing on The Best Podcast Ever with Raven and Miranda, Palmer spoke about coming out as a free spirit and how she broached the topic of sexuality with her family.

"There was a moment in my life where I was like ya know, can I be myself? The moment where you overthink sh*t," Palmer explained to Raven, who had her own coming out in 2013. "That's not even me, why am I overthinking this? I guess you just get to the point where I want my life to be my own life."

While Palmer said her parents never voiced any disdain about being gay in her household growing up, she did share that there was something unspoken surrounding the topic.

"There is like an unsaid thing that can make you feel -- and because I liked guys too, I was kinda like, 'Well, we don't have to talk about it.' Because I like guys too, it was like that's another extra thing that no one really has to know about. I don't really have to live out," she shared.

She did want to test the waters, however, telling the podcast hosts that by the time she was 17 that after years of repressing her feelings, she decided to "explore her life."

Wanting love and being open to it helped with that too, with the Nope actress adding that she didn't want anything to hold her back.

"I ultimately just feel like, the acceptance of that part of myself, in general, was a part of my process of being able to have love in my life," Pamer noted.

As for that love in her life, Palmer has most recently been dating Jackson, a former football player and internet personality. Palmer and Jackson, who met in 2021, welcomed their son, Leodis, in February.

