Keke Palmer isn't letting personal drama keep her from the spotlight. The actress and singer hit the stage at Broccoli City Festival and brought the heat.

Palmer was a special guest performer at the event, held at Washington, D.C.'s RFK Stadium over the weekend, and she looked stunning in a black and silver Sergio Hudson outfit look that shined bright.

The performance comes amid a public feud with boyfriend Darius Jackson after he shamed her online for a sheer outfit she rocked at an Usher concert, which led to massive backlash against Jackson.

As seen in several videos posted to social media, Palmer changed some key lyrics during her performance of her song "BOSSY," which some fans interpreted as some not-too-subtle shade at Jackson.

"lil booties matter, my son gave me some ass/ I’m my own boss and I got my own cash/ I don’t need a *****, only thing I need's a bag," Palmer raps in one section of the song, to the delight of her fans.

Palmer and Jackson, who met in 2021, welcomed their son, Leodis, in February. When Palmer wore a sheer outfit to see Usher in concert five months later, Jackson took to Twitter.

"It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom," he wrote, adding that Palmer's outfit went against the "standards and morals" he believes in.

After the social media drama, Jackson appeared to delete all his photos with Palmer from his Instagram account. Shortly thereafter, Palmer spoke out for the first time, by sharing a video of her singing a rendition of Stevie Wonder's "Isn't She Lovely" to her baby boy.

"One thing is certain and one thing is true, IM A MOTHA, through and through!" Palmer captioned the post

Last week, Palmer spoke up to The Cut, and she opened up about her mental headspace in the wake of the drama.

"After having my baby, I've gotten so much more powerful. I'm just so strengthened in a crazy way. Strutting my stuff, enjoying," she said. "I'll be honest, I think before I even had the baby, I was really actually quite self-conscious. In a way that you would expect, considering the kind of work that I do as a public figure. Always trying to be on point with my body and always trying to make sure I'm taking care of this and that."

"There's a lot of physical attention," Palmer continued. "Being slim and being fit in a particular way was always something that I was gunning for. After having the baby, my body got so much bigger and I started getting fluff in areas I never had before."

"I was trying to work with my trainer, Corey Calliet, and he was just like, 'Well, we are never going to try and get your body back to how it was before a baby because you birthed a child.' It's like, that's not something to hide, that's something to embrace," she added.

As for her advice to fellow new moms, Palmer tells those ladies to "do you."

"Girl, if there's one person on this earth that loves you for sure, it's that baby," she said. "Be happy, because there's no love like it. Somebody loving you like that, hell, who cares?"

