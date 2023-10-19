Keke Palmer is gushing over her son! The 30-year-old actress took to Instagram on Thursday to share new photos of Leodis, the 8-month-old baby boy she shares with Darius Jackson.

In the shots, Leo is seen rocking a baseball hat, lounging on a couch, smiling as he plays and more. Palmer is clearly delighted by her son, as she called Leo "the best thing on EARTH" in the caption of her post.

When ET spoke to Palmer last month, she reflected on adjusting to life as a mom.

"Oh my gosh, it's crazy! I mean I thought I had a hard work-life balance before, but especially with a baby, it's different," Palmer said. "But little Leo comes first."

As for what she wants to teach her son, Palmer said it's important that he learn to "use his resources, use his privilege for good."

"I mean, that's the whole point, right? We all continue to grow, each generation, we try to provide our children and the next generation with something more than what we had," Palmer said. "So he's definitely gonna have more than what I had growing up."

"I want him to take that and use it to benefit others," she added. "Because I think that's the point, you know? Why else are we here?"

As for her relationship status with Jackson, that's a little more up in the air. Back in August, a source told ET that the pair had split after Jackson seemingly shamed Palmer for the outfit she wore to a concert.

Shortly thereafter, though, Palmer and Jackson appeared to celebrate her 30th birthday together. When Jenna Bush Hager asked if Palmer if she and Jackson were back together, the actress responded, "I'm going to take a page out of my girl Beyoncé's book. Mind y'alls business."

