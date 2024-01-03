Keke Palmer is living her best life, and the proof, she says, is in the smile.

The 30-year-old actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share that 2024's off to a spectacular start. She shared video of her on vacay swimming with a stingray. The Baby, This Is Keke Palmer podcast host added that she's never been happier in her entire life. And that, she says, is life on cloud nine.

"Already 2024 has started off on the vibes I was looking for, more experiences and more enjoying what this beautiful world has to offer," she shared in her caption. "Look at my smile! I don’t even recognize me! I made a second connection with this girl here, I’m on clouuuuuud nine!"

The new year, new me approach really seems to agree with her, and fans are letting her know in the comments section.

"He finna go tell the whole reef 'you'll never guess who I just met!" quipped one fan. Another fan added, "Thats that smile from deep within your spirit. Youve healed something in you. I pray it continues to happen for you. Happy 2024! This was a joy to watch."

The life update comes on the heels of Palmer's ex, Darius Jackson, filing court documents claiming she was the "primary aggressor" in their relationship following her domestic violence claims against him. Jackson, who shares 9-month-old son, Leo, with Palmer, requested that the court deny her request for a permanent restraining order against him.

Court documents obtained by ET in November revealed that the judge approved Palmer's motion for a temporary restraining order, ordering Jackson to stay 100 yards away from both Palmer and their son until further notice. The court also prohibited Jackson from having visitation rights with the child during this period, as Palmer's been granted temporary sole custody of Leo.

Palmer had previously claimed in court that Jackson was physically and emotionally abusive during the course of their relationship. Jackson later responded to her claims, insisting in his own court documents that she was the aggressor.

Weeks after filing her legal documents, Palmer went on her podcast and opened up about choosing happiness over anything else amid her tumultuous relationship with Jackson.

"And at that point, it was just like, I choose happiness and I choose joy, and I don't choose to go back there," she said in a segment featuring Drew Pinsky. "And like you said, as time goes on, I'm like, I'm good. Whatever that was, I'm good."

