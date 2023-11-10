Keke Palmer has been granted temporary sole custody of her 8-month-old son, Leo, and a temporary restraining order against her ex-boyfriend, Darius Jackson, following a series of alleged incidents of domestic violence.

Court documents obtained by ET reveal that a Los Angeles Superior Court judge approved Palmer's motion for a temporary restraining order, ordering Jackson to stay 100 yards away from both Palmer and their infant son until further notice. The court has also prohibited Jackson from having visitation rights with the child during this period.

The legal decision comes after Palmer claimed in her petition that she ended her relationship with Jackson in October 2023. The couple had been on and off since 2021.

According to the documents, filed on Nov. 7, Jackson arrived unannounced at Palmer's residence, demanding to see their son. When Palmer refused, tensions escalated, leading to an alleged physical altercation.

Palmer recounted in her filing that Jackson became aggressive, grabbing at her neck and face, knocking her backward over a couch, and stealing her phone before fleeing the scene.

This incident is not the first time Palmer has accused Jackson of violent behavior. The actress detailed a previous incident in February 2022, where she claimed Jackson physically assaulted her after becoming jealous over a bikini photo. Security footage screenshots from both incidents were submitted as part of Palmer's legal plea.

In an emotional declaration to the court, Palmer asserted that the abuse in their relationship was not solely physical but also emotional and manipulative. She expressed concern about Jackson's jealousy, stating, "So much of Darius’ abuse towards me throughout our relationship was based on his insecurity and jealousy."

Palmer further highlighted a September 2023 incident where Jackson allegedly became physically rough with their crying son. Palmer intervened to ensure the child's safety, describing a moment that almost turned into a tug-of-war with the infant. She claimed Jackson hit her in the head before storming out of the room.

The court has scheduled a hearing for December to determine whether the temporary restraining order will be made permanent.

ET has reached out to the 30-year-old Nope actress and Jackson for comment.

Shortly after Palmer's legal filing made headlines, Jackson took to X (formerly Twitter) and posted a photo of him holding his son. He wrote, "I love you, son. See you soon."

