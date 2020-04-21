Keke Palmer Teases 'True Jackson VP' Reboot With TikTok Dance

Fans of the Nickelodeon teen sitcom True Jackson VP might have a big surprise in store, if star Keke Palmer is to be believed.

The 26-year-old actress posted a TikTok on Tuesday showing herself dancing along to the show's catchy theme song -- which she also sang and co-wrote -- while claiming that the series had gotten the greenlight for a revival.

"Congrats! Another reboot!" Palmer captioned the video. "Y’all made this happen"

Palmer wrote over the video itself, "When they cancelled True Jackson VP prematurely just to reboot it in 2021."

Congrats! Another reboot! Y’all made this happen 😭🥴💀 pic.twitter.com/DMya576Dal — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) April 21, 2020

True Jackson VP -- which tells the story of a 15-year-old girl who is randomly hired by a fashion mogul to serve as the Vice President of his company's youth clothing line, and the subsequent wacky hijinks that ensue -- ran on Nickelodeon for three seasons and 60 episodes before coming to an end in August 2011.

It's unclear whether or not Palmer was kidding about the announcement, but fans were quick to jump at the possibility, with many excitedly tweeting their support for the reboot and even coming up with fan-made posters.

Excuse me while I die. https://t.co/MxJs0PxHBI — diane johnson (@_kaylakayla) April 22, 2020

i'm taking this way too far 😭💖 pic.twitter.com/64pInBeE5Q — mateus (@mateusaiam) April 22, 2020

TRUE JACKSON VP reboot in the works at Nickelodeon, to debut in 2021. pic.twitter.com/jRk7NfVweb — Skyler Shuler (@SkylerShuler) April 22, 2020

However, not everyone believes Palmer isn't just messing with people -- which apparently hurt for the fans who really would love to see True Jackson's return.

keke palmer really came on here to lie about a true jackson reboot as if 2020 wasn’t already bad enough pic.twitter.com/cidfOVc6Fm — spades lockdown (@poppyflwers) April 21, 2020

keke palmer after tweeting about a fake true jackson vp reboot: pic.twitter.com/t9idUuPFfd — naomi scott’s tethered (@walIylinda) April 21, 2020

within the span of like 5 mins I saw ppl tweeting abt a true jackson reboot and then ppl tweeting abt how it was a joke 😔😔 hearing the theme song again made me remember how much I loved that show--that, drake and josh, and icarly (not so much the later seasons) were my favs — cherry @ wild world (@traitorsrequiem) April 22, 2020

ET has reached out to Nickelodeon for comment.

