Keke Palmer Shares Why She Turned Down Mike Johnson's Ask for a Date

Keke Palmer and Mike Johnson won't be our next celebrity couple.

The Bachelor in Paradise star decided to shoot his shot with Palmer on Monday's episode of Strahan, Sara & Keke, but the Hustlers star shared just days later that she won't be taking him up on his offer for a date.

"I get real spooked about entertainers or reality [stars] … I don't know, it really scares me to date people in the industry. That's No. 1," Palmer explained on Wednesday's episode of why she won't be dating Johnson. "No. 2: He asked me in front of everybody."

"I felt ambushed," she admitted. "I felt like it was a big ol' gag."

Johnson asked Palmer out while trying to deflect from questions about his romance with Demi Lovato, whom he had previously gone on several dates with.

"I made a mistake. I don't like dating in public," Johnson told Palmer on Monday. "But if I were to ask you if we could go on a date in the public..."

While some fans celebrated the bold move, others criticized the reality star for putting Palmer on the spot.

"For those with untrue assumptions.. I'm grateful to be in your thoughts... 1. I deflected a question posed to me on my dating life - made a playful comment 2. I love black women too 3. Im happy, those are the vibes," Johnson tweeted on Tuesday.

For those with untrue assumptions.. I'm grateful to be in your thoughts...

1. I deflected a question posed to me on my dating life - made a playful comment

2. I love black women too

3. Im happy, those are the vibes 🙌🏽 — Mike Johnson (@MikeJohnson1_) October 15, 2019

See more on Johnson in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Mike Johnson Asks Out Keke Palmer After Demi Lovato Date

Hannah Brown Talks Demi Lovato and Mike Johnson Going on Dates (Exclusive)

Mike Johnson on Demi Lovato's Kissing Skills and Her Being the 'Aggressor' in the Relationship

Mike Johnson Talks Kissing Demi Lovato and Dating in the Public Eye Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery