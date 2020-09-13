Kelis Gives Birth to Baby Girl

Kelis is a mom of three! The GRAMMY-nominated artist and chef has welcomed her third child, she revealed on Instagram over the weekend.

The "Milkshake" singer gave birth to a baby girl "a week ago," she shared on Friday. Kelis and her husband, Mike Mora, are already parents to 4-year-old son Shepherd, while she's also mom to 11-year-old son Knight, whom she shares with ex-husband Nas.

"Hey, so I’ve been kind of MIA, very MIA, but for a really good reason cause I just had my baby!" Kelis said. "It was intense. I’ve been doing a lot of thinking and I’m generally a really private person, with my personal life, but I wanted to kind of bring my fam in, bring you guys in, to sort of talk about all of these women’s things we go through that no one really tells us about.”

"I had a girl by the way -- so I'm very excited about that -- it's my first girl!" she continued. "I wanted to bring you into my process. I can’t work out for the next six weeks and if I don’t want to resort to wearing spandex for the rest of my life… I want to show you how I plan on getting back into my high-waisted jeans -- with just food. No exercise."

"I went from 236, my baby girl was a big baby, so I’ve got about 50 to 60 pounds left to lose to get back into my high-waisted jeans," Kelis added.

Kelis shared the first glimpse of her baby girl on Saturday, posting a photo of herself holding her daughter's hand. "She’s just the sweetest little thing," she wrote.

The singer announced her pregnancy in August, alongside a message to fellow Black mothers and moms-to-be.

"As a Black mother, there are so many things to consider during this time in your life, especially during the crazy times that we live in -- from what we eat, to how we live and love," she said.

"This is the time we must take for ourselves without apologies, especially when we still live in a country where Black women historically have had the highest maternal mortality rates," Kelis continued, adding that self-care "has become paramount" in her pregnancy journey, and encouraging other expectant moms to find support from a team that can relate to what "will make you feel most comfortable."

