Leighton Meester and Adam Brody Welcome Baby No. 2

Congratulations to Leighton Meester and Adam Brody!

The 34-year-old former Gossip Girl star gave birth to her and 40-year-old Brody's second child. The O.C. actor confirmed the news on Twitch's The Fun Time Boys Game Night Spectacular show.

"I have a new kid," Brody shared. "I have a boy, and he's a dream. He's a dream boy."

Meester and Brody are already parents to their 4-year-old daughter, Arlo, and have been married since 2014.

In 2017, the couple admitted to ET that they've shared a laugh about their iconic television characters -- Gossip Girl's Blair Waldorf and The O.C.'s Seth Cohen -- ending up together in real life.

"Occasionally," Brody said. "Once a year, randomly, on our Seth and Blair day. It's good for a laugh."

Meanwhile, Meester said, "It doesn't excite us, I think, because we're just human beings... but it's exciting to us that it's exciting to you. It's cool."

ET spoke with the actress again in 2018 at ABC's Television Critics Association Press Day, where she talked about her relationship with Brody.

"I think we're a pretty modern couple," she said. "I think we sort of toggle back and forth... we both work, but also being actors, I think we understand each other, what we're both going through."

"I also think the nice thing about being an actor [is] you can work a lot, and when work is work, it's, like, super intense and long hours and you might not see your family for a long period," she continued. "But then I'll have, like, months off at a time, so I can really be home and spend time [with Arlo]. I prefer it that way."

ET recently spoke with Meester about working with her husband on the ABC series Single Parents, in which he plays the character Derek -- her character, Angie's, loser ex and father of her child.

"He is the baby daddy. In real life and not real life," Meester said. "Sometimes I'll be like, 'Oh yeah, I forgot I'm married to you'… But it's been really nice having him here. He's very much a part of the family."

"On the show, he's such a little dummy and it's very cute and he's very handsome," she added. "And in real life that's 98 percent not true. He's mostly, totally, like a grown-up."

