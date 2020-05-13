Leighton Meester couldn't be happier working with husband Adam Brody on Single Parents.

Earlier this month, the show welcomed the actor back into the fold as Derek, Angie's loser ex and father of her child. ET was on the show's set in February when the cast filmed their season 2 finale, where the actress shared how Brody fit in so well on her ABC series.

"He is the baby daddy. In real life and not real life," Meester told ET's Nischelle Turner. "Sometimes I'll be like, 'Oh yeah, I forgot I'm married to you'… But it's been really nice having him here. He's very much a part of the family."

The actors are parents to 4-year-old daughter Arlo, and reportedly have another baby on the way. A pregnant Meester and her baby bump were photographed last month.

"Our daughter was like, 'You've been at work for so long.' It's like, I've been here for one day," she said. "She's like, 'Both of you guys can't work at the same time.'"

When asked if there was a difference or similarity between Brody as a dad on the show and in real life, Meester said yes.

"On the show, he's such a little dumby and it's very cute and he's very handsome," she explained. "And in real life that's 98 percent not true. He's mostly, totally, like a grown-up."

Last month, ET spoke with co-creator J.J. Philbin about Brody's return to the show and if he could become a series regular.

"We sure hope so. The way we ended season 2, Derek is even more a part of Angie's life (and even more of a thorn in Will's side)," she teased. "So we imagine Derek being a huge part of season 3. Honestly, he has become such an important part of our ensemble, we can't imagine doing the show without him."

Meanwhile, Meester opened up to ET in 2018 about how she and Brody have learned how to balance parenthood with their busy careers.

"I think we're a pretty modern couple," Meester said. "I think we sort of toggle back and forth... we both work, but also being actors, I think we understand each other, what we're both going through."

"I also think the nice thing about being an actor [is] you can work a lot, and when work is work, it's, like, super intense and long hours and you might not see your family for a long period. But then I'll have, like, months off at a time, so I can really be home and spend time [with Arlo]," she added. "I prefer it that way."

Meester also said that being a mom has helped her play one on TV.

"I think it kind of goes both ways, like, having a kid and being a mom. [It] prepares me to some extent, playing a mom. I bring the experiences with me. At least it's something that I've lived through," she shared.

See more on Meester and Brody in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Tyler Cameron Is the Object of Leighton Meester's Affection in 'Single Parents' Sneak Peek (Exclusive)

Leighton Meester and Adam Brody Look So in Love in First Red Carpet Together in Over 2 Years

Adam Brody to Play Wife Leighton Meester's Ex on Her Show 'Single Parents'

How Leighton Meester and Adam Brody Balance Hollywood Careers With Parenting (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery