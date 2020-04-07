Kelley Flanagan Claims Peter Weber Was 'Manipulated' on 'The Bachelor'

Kelley Flanagan says she wanted Peter Weber to snap out of it on his season of The Bachelor.

Things didn't work out between the pair on TV, but that's not to say it won't in the future. Weber and Flanagan have been quarantining together in her Chicago home over the past couple of weeks, with the two recently speaking out about their chemistry. Flanagan has also been opening up about how she thinks Weber was "manipulated" on The Bachelor.

"You can tell he's super smart and gets it, but there's some things where you just want to shake him and be like, 'Wake up. Like, what are you doing?'" the attorney said on Tuesday's episode of Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti's Almost Famous podcast. "There are just some things that I could see that I could tell he couldn't see and I just felt the need to be like, 'Peter, what the hell are you doing?'"

Flanagan was one of the most unusual constants the Bachelor franchise has ever seen, and certainly stuck out on Weber's season. She was carefree yet interested in a relationship with Weber, but didn't give into the drama, which the pilot seemingly had a soft spot for. He sent her home after she asked if they could just keep their relationship "fun" and light.

"I wasn't the best contestant for the show, and I think everyone knows that," Flanagan said. "But even with him, on the show, I'd see him getting manipulated and I just wanted to be like, 'Can you stop! Like, make your own decision. Like, stop!'"

"Even in terms of, like, him and my relationship on the show, the first couple of weeks I saw him, like, look at me differently compared to when we got on our one-on-one. I could tell a hundred percent that, like, producers were in his head," she continued. "Because on the one-on-one, nothing happened between us, but he had this demeanor towards me that was like, so pissed off, and I was looking at him like, 'What the hell were you told? Because, you know what, nothing happened here for you to have this, like, attitude.'"

"Right then and there, I knew something was going on behind the scenes, and I was like, 'This is bulls**t,'" Flanagan claimed.

The Chicago native alleged that there were times producers wouldn't let her see Weber on The Bachelor, while he admitted on the podcast that "the show wasn't the perfect avenue for us to really get along well."

Now, Weber thinks he knows Flanagan better than he knew his final two, Hannah Ann Sluss and Madison Prewett, both of whom he had relationships with after filming. He proposed to Sluss after Prewett self-eliminated, but weeks later ended things with Sluss. Weber and Prewett announced on After the Final Rose that they were going to give their romance another shot, but broke up just two days later.

"You get to know someone quick like this... I've definitely gotten to know her very well. Everything that kind of makes her tick and just kinda annoys her. It's been good. Really good," he said on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast with Becca Kufrin and Rachel Lindsay.

Weber admitted to having a "crush" on Flanagan, but said they haven't put a label on their relationship. "She's got three bedrooms. No roommates... We each have our own rooms," he clarified. "It's a good time."

In a recent interview with ET, former Bachelor Colton Underwood said he would have liked to see Weber "put his foot down" more. Watch below.

