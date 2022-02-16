Kelly Clarkson is going through the same issues as lots of parents these days! The 39-year-old talk show host virtually called into her self-titled show on Tuesday while quarantining with her two children, River, 7, and Remington, 5.

Clarkson appeared in her bathrobe and no makeup, wearing a satin eye mask that read, "Shhhh."

"Sometimes women don't rise," Clarkson quipped to guest host Taraji P. Henson. "Sometimes we fall. I thought we were done with quarantining, and I'm so tired. I broke a nail. I'm so broken. This is me broken. My almond milk just expired. America, this is what I look like. You're welcome."

Clarkson didn't detail exactly why she and her family were quarantining, though she did imply that they had some sort of exposure to COVID-19.

"I'm not even sick. It's so weird," she said. "Anyway, we're keeping it safe."

One of her main activities in quarantine is watching and re-watching the new Disney hit, Encanto.

"When I watch a movie with my children, it's like watching three movies," Clarkson joked. "We're watching Encanto and then you're listening to my son who always leaves mid-movie and just starts singing the soundtrack, and then you have River who literally just, right after the line is said, she just repeats like she's memorizing dialogue for a play."

Clarkson also joked about the fact that she still has all of her Christmas decorations up in mid-February.

"Look, it's busy, there's a lot going on. I have all my stuff up," she said, sharing a photo of her tree. "[The show] asked me, 'Do you have your Christmas stuff up?' And I'm like, 'Don't judge me!'"

She jokingly added, "Judge away, America! I'm into it."

