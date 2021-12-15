Kelly Clarkson Says She's Open to Love, But Will Never Get Married Again
Kelly Clarkson Wins Montana Ranch in Divorce Battle With Brandon…
Watch Ariana Grande and Kelly Clarkson Sing Each Other's Songs!
'The Voice': Girl Named Tom ‘Breaks the Stage’ During Finale Per…
'The Voice's’ Wendy Moten Assures Fans She’s OK After Falling on…
Watch Blake Shelton Hilariously Butcher Cover of Taylor Swift's …
Ariana Grande and Kelly Clarkson Cover Britney Spears, Celine Di…
Kelly Clarkson Performs Ariana Grande '7 Rings' Cover
Ariana Grande Can't Stop Impersonating Celine Dion on 'The Voice'
Gwen Stefani Reveals Holiday Traditions With Blake Shelton and H…
‘The Voice's’ Wendy Moten Performs With a Broken Elbow and Fract…
Ariana Grande Breaks Into Multiple Giggle Fits on ‘The Voice’
‘The Voice’ Season 21: Girl Named Tom and Kelly Clarkson React t…
‘90 Day Fiancé’: Sumit Goes Behind Jenny’s Back and Sabotages Ma…
Adele ‘Not Fazed’ by Conversation Around Her 100 Lb. Weight Loss
‘Tiger King 2’ Explores What Really Happened to Carole Baskin’s …
Kim Kardashian Jokes About Her Three Divorces During Speech at F…
Jessica Alba on the Importance of Breaking Stigma Around Mental …
'Marvel's Hit-Monkey' Star Ally Maki Dishes on Hulu's Animated S…
Paul Rudd Reacts to Working With OG Bill Murray in ‘Ghostbusters…
Kelly Clarkson might be open to love, but she's not actively seeking it. The 39-year-old musician and talk show host opened up on the Love Someone With Delilah podcast about her life mid-divorce and her new approach to relationships.
"I regret nothing," Clarkson said of her past romances. "I feel like that's what shapes you. It's what makes you a better person. It's what makes you recognize, 'OK, I missed those red flags. I missed that or I ignored that on purpose.'"
She also joked, "I almost called my next album Red Flag Collector."
In September, Clarkson was legally declared single, more than a year after filing for divorce from Brandon Blackstock in June 2020. The exes share 7-year-old daughter, River, and 5-year-old son, Remington.
"It's one of those things you didn't expect or anything, but at the same time, I've already had people be like, 'Let me know when you're wanting to date,'" Clarkson said of her love life. "It's like, you know what, I don't think you have to have someone with you all the time. I really do enjoy my work, my kids, my creative self. Sometimes I got stifled in relationships. It's hard to be as creative as I can because sometimes I wear my heart on my sleeve."
Though she might not be eager to jump back into the dating pool, Clarkson does remain open to love.
"Maybe in the future, you never know. Well, I do know I won't get married again. But I just mean, you never know about love," she shared. "It's one of those things where we're engineered -- especially from where I'm from -- to have to have that. And I don't have that need."
Clarkson also opened up about dating on her self-titled talk show earlier this week, talking with Andy Cohen about red flags on first dates.
"I'm not good at that," she said of spotting when it's not a match. "I'm always that person that's like, 'Oh, I don't know. Maybe they were having an off day.'"
RELATED CONTENT:
Kelly Clarkson Performs 'Christmas Isn't Cancelled (Just You)' on 'The Voice' Season 21 Finale
Kelly Clarkson Talks Writing Emotional Christmas Song Amid Divorce
Blake Shelton Jokes Kelly Clarkson Is the 'Second Worst' 'Voice' Coach