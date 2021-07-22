Kelly Osbourne is mourning the death of her dog, Polly. Osbourne, who was taking a self-imposed break from social media for the summer, took to Instagram Thursday to share that her beloved pet of six years had passed after complications due to a pulmonary heart defect.

"I promised myself that I would take a brake from social media for the summer... however I thought I should let you all know that this week I lost my Polly 😭 to pulmonary heart defect! She has been by my side for 6 years," Osbourne wrote next to a professional photo of the fluffy, white pup.

The Kelly Osbourne and Jeff Beacher Show host said she's never felt pain like what she's experienced since Polly's death and asked her close friends to give her time to process this major loss.

"I do not no how to go on without her. To say I’m devastated is an understatement. I have never felt pain like this. I have lost my shadow. I don’t think I will ever get over this. My heart is broken. I am broken!!! I am not in a place to even talk about it. To all my close friends... if I don’t respond please understand that I just need time," she added.

Fans and celebrities alike commented words of support to Osbourne, with Natasha Bedingfield writing, "Love you so sorry."

Paris Hilton also offered her condolences commenting, "🥺😢💔 I'm so sorry for your loss. 💔💔."

Osbourne first revealed that Polly was sick in May, after she and her boyfriend, Erik Bragg, found Polly "hardly breathing and completely unable to move."

"At around 4:30am Erik and I woke up to find Polly hardly breathing and completely unable to move. We rushed her to the vet where she is currently being treated in the ICU. I was told they believe her heart stopped and they don’t know why," Osbourne shared.

The TV personality and singer went on to stress how much Polly means to her, adding that if it wasn't for her, she doesn't think she would still be here.

"This dog means more to me than anything in the world. She is my heart and soul. I don’t think I would still be here if it was not for this dog. Please pray for her. 🙏🙏🙏," she revealed.

Osbourne is also a dog mom to Oat, who she adopted in April 2020.

