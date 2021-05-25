Kelly Osbourne Shuts Down Plastic Surgery Rumors, Shows Where She's Received Face Injections
Kelly Osbourne is setting the record straight. The 36-year-old British celeb took to Instagram on Monday to shut down the claims that she underwent plastic surgery on her face.
"Let’s squash these stupid rumours!!! Can’t you just be happy for me?" Osbourne captioned a clip of herself in hair and makeup.
"I just want to bring up a topic that you guys are all talking about because I'm always really honest and really upfront about what I've done to my body and who I am," Osbourne said in the clip. "I have not had plastic surgery."
She went on to share the only enhancements she's made to her face, noting, "I've never done anything to my face other than a couple of injections in my lips, in my jaw, and in my forehead here. I do not lie, but thank you for the compliment."
Osbourne has been sharing lots of selfies recently following a 85-pound weight loss. She has previously opened up about the injections into her jaw, which helped with her temporomandibular joint dysfunction (TMJ), which is pain and compromised movement of the jaw joint and the surrounding muscles.
"One of the things they did to stop it was they gave me injections in my jaw. It kinda made my jaw look skinnier. That’s when people started to notice that I had really lost weight because it changed the shape of everything," Osbourne said on the Hollywood Raw Podcast. "I found out it’s called buckle fat. It changed everything on my face! I was like, why the f**k did I not know about this sooner?”
Osbourne revealed last year that she underwent gastric sleeve surgery in 2018.
"I will never, ever, ever lie about it ever," she said at the time. "It is the best thing I have ever done."
