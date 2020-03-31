The stars are sporting more natural looks as they stay inside during the coronavirus pandemic.

For the most part, celebs are used to regular hair and makeup upkeep, which has definitely been affected due to current health concerns. And now, with working from home being the new normal as well as access to beauty services being restricted, plenty of stars are proudly showing off their gray hair. Check them out below:

Kelly Osbourne:

Entertainment Tonight

ET spoke to 35-year-old Osbourne on Thursday, and she showed off her outgrown roots peeking out from her lavender locks.

"I mean, do you want to see my roots? Hold on, look. It's bad," she joked.

Osbourne, who's known for her colorful hairstyles, noted that her beauty routine was definitely not first and foremost on her mind during the coronavirus pandemic.

"I'm not thinking about any of that stuff and I'm thinking about how can I help, what can I do?" she shared. "I'm gonna foster some animals, I'm gonna, you know, see what I can do for my local hospitals. My parents are really adamant about me not volunteering somewhere until the curve starts to go down because they don't want me to get it but it's really hard to sit here and not help. I guess by sitting here we are helping."

Kelly Ripa:

Instagram

The 49-year-old Live With Kelly and Ryan host took to her Instagram on Sunday to show her graying roots amid her blonde locks.

"Root watch week one," she quipped, referencing the amount of time she's been self-isolating due to the coronavirus pandemic.

She also showed herself getting Botox with Dr. Robert Anolik. Ripa noted that the doctor was keeping his distance from her, joking, "He's afraid I'm going to touch him. You know, I appreciate how germ nervous you are, because we all are."

"These are great CDC rules and I appreciate them," she added. "Having said that, in this time, we can notice that there's been a lot of worrying. You can see it's written all over my face, but Dr. Anolik decided to be brave today and come into work to treat my acute botox deficiency syndrome."

Kelly Ripa/Instagram Story

Kevin Hart:

The 40-year-old comedian has been sharing videos to keep his followers entertained on Instagram, and recently addressed his salt and pepper hair.

"I have always had a sh** load of grey hair...I was just a frequent dyer 😂😂😂😂...I’m not working right now so I said F**K IT 😂😂😂," he wrote.

Kyle Richards:

Instagram

The 51-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star posted video of her dying her hair herself with a box of Clairol hair dye in the shade Dark Brown 4 on her Instagram Story, and the brunette revealed that she actually started getting gray hairs when she was just 25 years old.

"I'm going to color my roots. I have some gray root," Richards said. "I inherited getting gray hair early. My dad was completely gray by the time he was 40. I started getting gray hairs when I was 25, probably because I worry so much."

"I do it myself quite often," she added of touching up her own roots.

Marie Osmond:

ET spoke with 60-year-old Marie Osmond via video chat on Monday, and she admitted that she isn't able to do much for herself when it comes to her hair. However, she shared that she's been FaceTiming The Talk's hairstylist for tips on how to care for her hair while she's not able to see her in person.

"I called her up and I said, 'How does it look?' and she goes, 'You're right, you really can't do hair, can you?'" Osmond said with a laugh, before showing ET her chic updo that she got instructions on. "She talked me through this. She made me pin this all forward in a ponytail, and she said, 'Now you pull it over your grays and then they can't see it.'"

"She told me what to do," she added. "It's fun because there's all kinds of ways you can hide things and do things that saves time and money, and right now when people can't go ... I do know how to color my hair. I just don't have any of the coloring things here so she's sending me some."

Tamera and Tia Mowry:

Tamera, 41, showed off her gray hair on Instagram with a selfie.

"Hello grays," she wrote. "No getting my hair done during #socialdistancing, and I'm okay with it!"

ET spoke with her twin sister, Tia, via video chat on Wednesday, and she also showed off her gray hairs.

"You know what? I'm doing pretty good," she noted. "Look, my nails are done and that's OK. ... But I just think -- I had seen a video of I don't know who it was, but some officials in Italy or something like that -- and they were talking about being appalled at people who were ordered to stay home, going to the hair salon. And it's like, guys, come on. That's not important. It's about putting things into perspective right now. What is important? Your health. Other people's health. Your well-being. Your mental health. Like, let's focus on that. Let's not focus on if I have hair, you know, growing -- and my eyebrows are no longer nicely coiffed and shaped. Come on!"

Tia joked that she is still shaving, but agreed that it's been freeing to not be so concerned about her beauty routine.

"I mean, if there's women out there that you know want to grow their hair out then do it," she said. "Do you. Be you. But it is! It's very freeing. It's very liberating and these are the things that I think we can learn once all of this is over. It's like to hold onto those things you learned while you were in quarantine and apply it. Because there are a lot of lessons that are being taught, whether you want to believe it or not."

Of course, there are definitely ways for celebs -- and all of us! -- to take care of dyed hair while under quarantine. Celeb hairstylist Adir Abergel recently shared some tips he got from celeb haircolorist Tracey Cunningham on Instagram, and noted that Cunningham was actually sending some of her clients at-home color kits, which some salons are doing as well.

ET spoke with celeb hairstylist Laura Polko, and she also gave helpful tips -- mainly, do not try bleaching your hair yourself.

"I feel like you kind of have to embrace your color," she said. "Yeah, especially for bleach, even me, someone who does hair and who knows how to put a little bleach on hair. ... And I know what I'm doing, but it's really hard to do it on yourself. Sometimes I would just touch up the very front to last me another month or so, but I think it's best to just leave it alone."

When it comes to cutting your own hair, she notes, "I think if you're so, so desperate ... if you're gonna do it, you know, there's no talking you out of it ... the best thing to do is to keep it as simple and not too disruptive on what path you've been on with your haircuts and your hairstylist at home. I would section hair probably ear to ear in the front, ear to ear on the other side, and then split the back section in two and kind of, you know, use a mirror if you can and get the very, very ends going straight across in the back, you want to look down, tilt your head down a little bit and nip it at the bottom. And then you're going to pull it all in front and match it up."

As for tips on how to take care of your skin while under quarantine, ET spoke with Mariah Carey's makeup artist, Kristofer Buckle, and he gave us at-home remedies we can do with products that are most likely already in our kitchens.

"Well, we have so much time now, so there are no excuses," he said. "You know, we can't go out to the stores and buy things but you can go into your kitchen and you can find so many things that are really effective. But one, you can take some honey if you've got honey and a little bit of sugar, and you can do a really great gentle scrub on your complexion. Honey is a natural connective, so it draws moisture to your skin. The sugar will act as an exfoliant, to get rid of any dry skin and it has natural healing and enzymes that are very soft to the skin, that's a great one to do."

"Make sure that you're moisturizing," he also stresses. "We're using so much -- we're washing our hands so much and [using] alcohol-based sanitizers, so at night, use that as an opportunity to put Vaseline on your hands, or even olive oil if you don't have skincare products. But, make sure to sleep, use those hours to reverse all the dryness that we're doing during the day from washing our hands."

Meanwhile, Sharon Osbourne actually decided to stop dying her hair last month after sporting her signature vibrant red shade for 18 years. Watch the video below for more:

