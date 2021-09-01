Kelly Ripa is not here for the haters. The Live With Kelly and Ryan co-host took to Instagram on Tuesday night to share a sweet beachside photo of her and her husband, Mark Consuelos, when fans in the comments started questioning her appearance.

"Cheese and a baguette 🥖🧀🏖," she wrote alongside the photo of her and her hubby enjoying the summer sunset.

While most of the comments from fans and friends alike were complimentary of the cute couple, things took a turn when one user wrote, "How is it you look 10 years younger Kelly? must be a relaxing holiday!" This led a user to respond, "As beautiful as she is it's def a filter!"

Ripa replied to their exchange by clapping back with, "If it was a filter i would look amazing. It's just the angle and sunset light."

The star's response came with lots of support in the comments with one user writing, "Perfect response Kelly! Ha ha and by the way, you do look amazing!" Another user posted, "You do look amazing! I know it isn't a filter … you are just blessed and take great care of yourself, and it shows!"

This isn't the first time Ripa has responded to accusations about her appearance on social media. In July, Ripa responded to claims that she was missing a foot in her family vacation photos, celebrating some big 2020 graduations in their family.

"Last year’s graduation trip for our oldest son and niece was delayed long enough to become a graduation trip for the family newborns as well! 🇮🇹🇬🇷" Ripa captioned the group photos.

But it seems that instead of focusing on the sweet family memories, some fans couldn't help but stare at Ripa's feet. In one of the images, only one foot was clearly visible, prompting lots of questions and comments online.

One commenter asked, "The picture looks awesome, where's your other foot, Kelly?"

Another added, "This is crazy but where are your feet?"

The talk show host decided to respond to some of the comments with an Instagram Story video.

“Maybe I’m just jet-lagged, but can you explain to me why people are fixated on my feet in a family photo?” Ripa asked Consuelos in the video.

The Riverdale star then poked fun at his wife, saying, "It looks like you’re missing a leg.”

Not to be deterred, Ripa replied, “Well, obviously I’m not because there it is in the other photos. Could it be that I just crossed one foot over the other?”

After going back and forth about the image, Ripa declared the commenters "weirdos," and later that night shared a video of both of her feet to prove she is not, in fact, missing one.

She quipped, "Sorry you all have to see this."

RELATED CONTENT

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Look Unsure About Their 'Empty Nest'

Mark Consuelos Can't Stop Checking Out Wife Kelly Ripa in Cheeky Photo

Kelly Ripa Responds to Claims She's Missing a Foot in Her Family Photo

Michael Consuelos Calls Parents Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos 'Goals' (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery