Kelly Ripa is used to the commentary about her family life.

The Live With Kelly and Ryan co-host took to Instagram on Thursday to hit back at the "fake outrage" over her recent joke that her oldest son, 22-year-old Michael, is experiencing "extreme poverty" as he pays his own rent in Brooklyn.

"Michael goes to college and is a senior and works full time," Ripa wrote in response to a fan asking if Michael dropped out of school amid the headlines surrounding Ripa's comments. "He is in his first non parent subsidized apt with roommates. I'm used to getting a lot of slack [sic] because people love to have fake outrage over something they didn't see. They only read a headline and wag their tired fingers."

"I didn't grow up privileged and neither did @instasuelos," she continued, tagging husband Mark Consuelos. "We work and we expect our kids to as well. And the fact that a pack of fools want to b**ch about that, i say let em."

During her Tuesday night appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Ripa joked about Michael learning how to be an adult as he wraps up his last year at New York University.

"I think he loves the freedom. He hates paying his own rent and he's chronically poor," Ripa said. "I don't think he ever really experienced extreme poverty like now."



The TV personality added he used to never care about the money his grandparents sent for Halloween, noting, "Now that he's living on his own, he's called three times, 'Halloween envelope arrived?' Just so he can have electricity. He's experiencing being an adult."



